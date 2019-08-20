It's difficult to imagine how much your life is about to change before pregnancy, especially where it concerns sleep. Someone who is all too familiar with this sentiment? Look no further than pregnant Ashley Graham, who recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her bump mid-nap. Apparently, nap time is a "new non-negotiable" for the supermodel.

In case you missed the big news, Graham announced on Aug. 14 that she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, as Vogue reported. “Today on our ninth wedding anniversary, Justin and I couldn’t be more happy to share the news that we are growing our family," she told the outlet. "Together we have received this beautiful blessing and can’t wait to share our unconditional love."

Graham also took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. "Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she captioned a photo of herself and Ervin, with his hands on her bump. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

Then on Monday, Aug. 19, Graham shared another update with her followers, noting how pregnancy has made her particularly sleepy these days. That's because the expecting mama posted a video of herself resting on beach chair — wearing a black bikini and with her hand on her bump — while at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa on the island of Saint Barthélemy, according to People. "Naps are non-negotiable," she captioned the Instagram post.

Graham's followers seemed to agree with this sentiment. One Instagram follower wrote, "Pregnant naps are the bessssssst."

Another person declared, "Gorgeous!! And yes, naps are a non-negotiable, especially in the first 2 trimesters. You are stunning!!"

Yet another Instagram user commented, "Omg yessss naps were crucial and one of the best parts of my pregnancy!"

Another follower wrote, "I loved pregnancy naps! Rest up now while you can mama!"

As Elle reported, the supermodel recently shared a photo that showed her pregnant body in all its glory, stretch marks and all. And her fans simply loved it. "Same same but a little different," Graham captioned the nude photo shared on Sunday, Aug. 18. Yasss, mama!

I don't know about you, but I can never get enough sleep when I'm pregnant, especially during that first trimester. Even if I got a full eight hours of sleep, I would come home from work, plop on the couch, and zonk out for a couple of hours. I would later wake up to eat dinner, shower, and then crawl into bed for the night.

Unfortunately, naps were few and far between during subsequent pregnancies because toddlers. Enough said, right? So enjoy those glorious, bump-cradling naps while you can, first-time mamas. And if you need any guidance, Ashley Graham knows how it's done.