While expecting her third child with singer and husband John Legend, Chrissy Teigen has been put on bed rest. But while the model, television personality, and cookbook author may have to be off her feet for the time being, she has no plans to be idle. In fact, the Cravings author has said she has big plans for her two weeks of bed rest.

"I'm on official 2 week bed rest," Teigen told fans in a tweet posted Tuesday. "I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes."

But while Teigen has a reputation for cooking up drool-worthy dishes in the kitchen, she cautioned her followers against expecting anything runway ready to come from her foray into sewing. "Shit is about to get... astonishingly ugly," Teigen joked.

While the 34-year-old did not reveal the reason behind her latest health update, bed rest was once commonly thought to help alleviate certain pregnancy complications such as high blood pressure or preeclampsia and the risk of preterm labor. However, both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) have argued there is a lack of evidence outlining the practices benefits.

Still, many doctors still recommend bed rest — which means lots of moms like Teigen have lots of hours to fill. Props to Chrissy for getting creative and going the crafting route, especially when it's perfectly acceptable to spend that time watching all the reality TV there is to be watched.

Teigen's latest pregnancy update comes less than a week after she revealed she was treating her pregnancy headaches with Botox. "I get really, really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen tweeted Friday. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms."

"Anyhow, man it's just so bad but I see the light finally," she continued.

Teigen revealed she was expecting her third child with Legend in August by giving fans a peek at her bump in Legend's "Wild" music video. The couple later confirmed the pregnancy, claiming it had taken them completely by surprise.

"I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally," Teigen, whose previous two children were conceived through in vitro fertilization, wrote last month in a series of tweets detailing how she and Legend had learned of the pregnancy. "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you."