All the secrecy surrounding the newest generation of Kardashians had fans pretty bummed, given that they're so accustomed to having a front-row seat for the family's comings and goings. Those who were disappointed over missing out on all the fun are in luck, though, because a pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian compare baby bumps in the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as seen in a new clip published on Friday. Viewers have been watching the sisters bond on their screens for over a decade, and now they'll get to see whether elevated hormones and out-of-control appetites brought them closer together.

In the teaser clip, Jenner and Kardashian are seen standing arm in arm as they reveal the news. "We're three months apart, me and her," Kardashian says. The pair agree that they're excited about their pregnancies, and Kardashian adds, "We both have never been through this before!" They seem to have had the best of both worlds while they were simultaneously expecting; older sisters Kim and Kourtney each have three children, and surely plenty of advice to give, but they also had each other, fellow rookies, to turn to when they needed a sympathetic ear from someone right in the thick of it.

