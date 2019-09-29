Lauren Duggar is in the home stretch of her pregnancy, with the Counting On star expecting a little girl in November. And from sharing updates about how excited she is to meet her first child to enjoying a baby shower, Lauren is clearly savoring every second of her third trimester. This was especially evident Saturday when pregnant Lauren Duggar shared a new video of Josiah wearing a fake bump at what appeared to be a parenting class, an experience that had both of the expecting parents erupting into laughter.

Now that Josiah and Lauren are about to welcome their first child, they're busy being expectant parents — aka trying to cram in as much information as they can about parenting in a short amount of time without panicking. Lauren documented a silly moment from their mission to her Instagram Stories account, showing a video of Josiah standing at the front of what appears to be a classroom.

In the short clip, Josiah tries on fake bump in what might be a birthing class, with the dad-to-be looking amazed at the size of his "belly" as Lauren and other people in the room let out some chuckles. Lauren commented on the funny moment with a quip of her own, stating, "Wish I had him drop something on the floor so he could feel my pain." Ha!

I can't say I'm surprised by Lauren's cheeky caption because as any pregnant person knows the feeling of wishing, just for a sec, that her partner could understand the physical discomfort and exhaustion that goes along with the late stages of pregnancy. So those "bump simulation" experiences via an expectant dad are always personally entertaining to me, even if that sounds terrible. Lauren, however, seems to be on the same page as me.

For those who haven't been following the parents-to-be The couple, who wed in June, 2018, just finished up celebrating at a family baby shower, at which they had both a cake in honor of their soon-to-be-born daughter, and a mini-cake in honor of the baby boy they miscarried, according to the Inquisitr. The cake in honor of Duggar's lost baby had a sign on top that read, "Big Brother Asa," in honor of the name Lauren had seemingly planned on for her child.

The baby shower came five months after Lauren announced her second pregnancy. “Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” the couple told People at the time. The couple also shared a gorgeous photo of themselves posing in a field with a sign that said, "Rainbow after the storm: Baby #2" alongside ultrasound pics.

But Lauren isn't the only one who's expecting as the Duggar clan is having quite the baby boom lately. This is one family where there will never be a lack of cousins to play with, right? In the meantime, Lauren, who finished a two-year A.A. degree in nursing at 18 according to InTouch Weekly, couldn't be more excited to become a mom.

Yup, I couldn't be happier for Lauren and Josiah as they begin this new chapter of their lives. And based on how much experienced they both have helping out with kids, I think they'll be great parents. Just as long as Josiah doesn't complain too much about his back pain from wearing that fake bumps for a few seconds... (kidding).