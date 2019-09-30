Depending on who you follow on social media, pregnancy can appear like a blissful time filled with glowing skin, constant bump-cradling, and endless smiling. Of course, this doesn't tell the whole story of what can be like to grow an entire human inside of your body. Which is why pregnant Tori Roloff opening up about third trimester struggles is so refreshing.

To catch you up, Zach and Tori Roloff have a 2-year-old son, Jackson, and they're currently expecting a baby girl, according to Us Weekly. The Little People, Big World star is in the home stretch of this pregnancy, and she recently admitted the third trimester has been anything but rainbows and butterflies.

Tori took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 30 to share her update alongside a sweet maternity photo with her husband and their son. "The last few days have really been a struggle for me. This last stage of pregnancy has hit me hard," the soon-to-be mom of two captioned the black-and-white portrait.

She continued, "I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own. I carried 6 towels up the stairs this morning to do some laundry and have been winded ever since."

Tori went on to lament that although she's "never been good at asking for help," that's all it seems like she's doing these days. And not being able to do stuff easily on her own has given her a serious case of FOMO. "I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2 year old wants attention," she explained. "I constantly feel serious FOMO. I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again."

This isn't the first time Tori has been transparent about struggling during her second pregnancy. A July update revealed she had experienced a rough first trimester, according to People. Thankfully, she was "feeling a lot better" by the time the second trimester rolled around.

Then in August, Tori confessed that pregnancy isn't something she adores 24/7. "I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant. In fact there’s not a lot of times I do love being pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "Don’t get me wrong. I thank God for this amazing gift every single day and I know how blessed I am but it definitely hasn’t made me feel my best."

As a mom of four kids, I can absolutely relate with Tori Roloff's pregnancy experience. My first trimesters were filled with round-the-clock nausea and exhaustion — until the sweet relief of the second trimester finally allowed me to enjoy pregnancy. And then the third trimester bulldozed me over. Between the back pain, constant bathroom visits, not being able to see my own feet, rampant heartburn, and more, I was always beyond ready to get that baby out.

Fortunately, Tori doesn't have too much longer to go before her November due date. Unfortunately, those last couple of months can feel like an eternity. Hang in there, mama. Once you're holding your baby girl in your arms, it'll all be worth it.