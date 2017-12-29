President Blue Ivy Tweets From "Family Feud" Prove People Are On Board For A Change Of Regime

My parents always had high hopes for me. But they were modestly, moderately high. Other people's parents, like Blue Ivy Carter's parents, set their sights a little higher. Just take a look at JAY-Z's "Family Feud" video on Tidal that imagines his daughter as not just the President, but the President that will forever change America for the better. And I, and the internet in general, am loving this idea. President Blue Ivy Carter tweets prove that America is ready for a new leader. You know, when she's old enough to qualify, I mean.

So the future, according to JAY-Z and his "Family Feud" music video unfolds thus. Blue Ivy grows up and becomes President. Actually, she becomes one of the "Founding Mothers," the group of women leaders who revise the Constitution in order to make a more just and peaceful future for America. These women include Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones and Constance Wu, to name a few. I for one, welcome my new future leaders. I will be 60 years old at that time which gives me plenty of time to enjoy the new world order. I am ready. And so, apparently is the world on Twitter — which is losing its mind over this concept.

Jay Z was imagining a brighter future with a diverse congress in 2050 & Blue Ivy as the president. This is dope. #FamilyFeud — (@theyoncehub) #

If y'all don't make Miss Blue Ivy Carter President of the United States in 2050 we gon have some problems! — (@localretiredemo) #

Blue Ivy was portrayed as a future founding mother (The President Of The United States) https://t.co/8MxV2lsTde — (@dontbeymaddd) #

BLUE IVY CARTER WILL BE PRESIDENT AND SURROUNDED BY WOMEN 🙌🙌🙌🙄 Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy in "Family Feud" #FamilyFeud https://t.co/fCi30bFXTi — (@jaymili4) #

So Jay Z imagined Blue Ivy in 2050 as the President of the United States of America. A concept. Wow — (@info_bey) #

ADULT BLUE WAS THE PRESIDENT, REWROTE THE CONSTITUTION WITH ALL WOMEN, AND BEY WAS SERVING LOOKS AND MOANS GOD IS GOOD.............. #FamilyFeud https://t.co/5lOtfjfFqn — (@jayahampton) #

Many people, like myself, are eagerly awaiting the year 2050 when everyone can elect President Carter (the new President Carter, that is) to rewrite the Constitution and make the world a more just and safe place. In the video, the narrator explains that these women revised the laws "at a time, mind you, when some thought that making America great meant making us scared of each other." This is certainly true in the age of Trump, but I do hope that we'll have grown a bit as a nation in 30 years. Hopefully.

President Blue Ivy Carter, 2050. Let's make it happen. — (@blekdiamonds) #

President Blue Ivy 2050. #FamilyFeud. ill be 79 when i cast this vote. — (@questlove) #

I hope I get to write speeches for President Blue Ivy Carter #Carter2048 #MakeAmericaBlackAgain #FamilyFeud — (@domleondavis) #

Raise your hand if you'll vote for Blue Ivy for President #FamilyFeud https://t.co/1Ic5Xk2cCm — (@drunkgayman) #

President Blue Ivy 2050. #FamilyFeud. ill be 76 when i cast this vote!...I can't wait — (@miyakamagnanni) #

Me walking to the booth to vote for Blue Ivy in 2050. #FamilyFeud https://t.co/acZBrIpIIW — (@iamgmjohnson) #

I can imagine the Utopic society that Blue Ivy and her all-female cabinet now. Birth control and reproductive rights for all! Anti-discrimination laws like you wouldn't believe! Honest-to-goodness representation! And clearly she will look fabulous doing it. In fact, the future looks so appealing, that many Twitter users thought more along the lines of, well why do we have to wait? Can't we just elect this lady now? After all, we already have a child in office, even if he is over 70 years old. (That was a Trump dig.)

So Blue Ivy for president in 2050? Can I just cast my vote now? — (@that_glamazon) #

Ms BLUE IVY FOR PRESIDENT — (@bksfromtexas) #

nothing but respect for my president blue ivy — (@falsaknowles) #

Blue Ivy for president! #FamilyFeud — (@divatia20) #

The US Presidential Cabinet with Blue Ivy as President! Jay really never disappoints when it comes to a message and visual...💯Wow.! ".... you young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States" - Jay to a 9y/o girl at his concert #FamilyFeud 👑✊🏽 — (@tayetheegoat) #

Think about it! It might be great! Sure, maybe we don't give her the nuclear codes right away. Maybe her parents can be her advisors, or regents, if you will. And she can get help from close family friend Barack "Come Back" Obama. Okay fine this isn't a dynastic monarchy and that would be undemocratic and unconstitutional and she should probably at least finish a high school government class before she becomes the leader of the free world. After all, we've all seen what happens when you elect someone unqualified for the job.

That being said, when the time comes, I am already ready to cast my vote for President Blue Ivy Carter. If she grows up with ideals like the ones espoused in this video, I have a feeling she could be the best President we ever had. I mean, she's young but who knows. What I do know is that I will be having a word with my parents for their really unimaginative hopes and dreams for me. Maybe in President Blue Ivy Carter's world we will all be able to dream a little bigger. Sorry, I have to go daydream about being 60 years old, now.

