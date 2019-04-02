It's Spring Break season, and that means families everywhere are hitting the beach, or if a staycation is on the agenda, maybe the nearest indoor waterpark. But if your kiddos are like mine, their swimwear from last season isn't going to cut it. Both my daughters had major growth spurts over the winter and their bathing suits look comically small now. If you're in the same boat, you'll love Primary's new kids' swimwear line that features adorable — and affordable — mix-and-match basics with UPF 50 coverage.

In the past, I've ordered Primary's monotone shirts and dresses as great everyday staples for my girls. But now the children's clothing brand, founded by two moms on a mission to make everyday kids' basics more affordable, has launched a swim line, and it's everything I've come to expect (and love) from the online retailer: no-frills, practical, and durable.

Available in baby and kids' sizes, each piece in the collection is bright and colorful, whether it's the rainbow-striped rashguard onesies ($25) or the bold-colored drawstring swim trunks ($18). And with prices ranging from $10 to $28, all of the pieces in the line are reasonably priced. In my experience, children's rashguards can be oddly expensive, so I was relieved to see that the brand's long-sleeve 'Baseball Rashguard,' available in sizes 2/3 up to 12, was priced just under $20.

What's more, all the swim styles are OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified, which means they're free of more than 300 chemicals and known irritants, so they're ideal for sensitive skin types, and are good for the environment to boot.

What I particularly love about Primary's new swim line is that it's so easy to mix-and-match. Since I'm usually the one packing our family swim bag, having those options means I can plan for any type of sun and swim situation. For example, I like outfitting my daughters in rash guards for the sun protection, but I can easily strip them off for something lighter, like the reversible swim tops ($13). I could pair either of those tops with one of the adorable reversible swim bottoms ($13) and my kiddo would be ready for both the beach or indoor pool.

Yes, you heard that right — many of these pieces are reversible. Anyone with an opinionated toddler on their hands knows that having color options is everything. Today, yellow, tomorrow, pink! Plus, seeing that the line is either monochromatic or simply striped is so welcome, especially in the sea of other children's swim options that are, shall we say, busy from a design perspective. My daughter might love rainbow-spewing unicorns on her swimsuit, but a simple yellow-striped one-piece is a classic, fun look we both can agree on.

If you're really feeling these paired down swimwear offerings, you can also stock up on other spring kids' staples, like the super versatile short sleeve striped skater dress ($20) or the cuter-than-cute unisex raincoat ($34) which is primed for puddle-jumping adventures.

If that doesn't get you excited to get outside, I don't know what will!