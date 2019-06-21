Start making lots of room in your kiddo's closet. Primary's summer sale is going on now, and you can score deep discounts on cute basics for babies and kids.

If you're not familiar with Primary, the company is all about unisex pieces in bold, bright colors, with no add-ons like logos, graphics, or slogans. I simply adore this brand, and my son can be found in a Primary sleeper at least 50 percent of the time. Some items are a tad bit pricier than other stores, but to me, it's always been worth the investment — especially when a sale like this one comes along and you can stock up in a major way.

The sale is not only an awesome time to score any summer essentials you haven't purchased yet, but also to start putting together a back to school wardrobe. Some of the very best deals are on long-sleeved tops and long pants, but there are plenty of hot weather pieces to snag at great prices, too.

Fair warning, however, that some of these items are so deeply discounted that the company will only offer you store credit if you decide to return them. As a loyal Primary shopper, however, I'm confident that you'll have no problem spending it.

The sale doesn't have a specific end date as of now, but you're going to want to score these 12 deals and more before they're sold out.