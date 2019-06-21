Romper
Courtesy Primary

Primary's Summer Sale Is The Best Time To Stock Up On Kids' Basics

By Kristina Johnson
Share

Start making lots of room in your kiddo's closet. Primary's summer sale is going on now, and you can score deep discounts on cute basics for babies and kids.

If you're not familiar with Primary, the company is all about unisex pieces in bold, bright colors, with no add-ons like logos, graphics, or slogans. I simply adore this brand, and my son can be found in a Primary sleeper at least 50 percent of the time. Some items are a tad bit pricier than other stores, but to me, it's always been worth the investment — especially when a sale like this one comes along and you can stock up in a major way.

The sale is not only an awesome time to score any summer essentials you haven't purchased yet, but also to start putting together a back to school wardrobe. Some of the very best deals are on long-sleeved tops and long pants, but there are plenty of hot weather pieces to snag at great prices, too.

Fair warning, however, that some of these items are so deeply discounted that the company will only offer you store credit if you decide to return them. As a loyal Primary shopper, however, I'm confident that you'll have no problem spending it.

The sale doesn't have a specific end date as of now, but you're going to want to score these 12 deals and more before they're sold out.

1. Sweet Swimwear

Reversible Baby Swim Top

$14

$7

Primary

This reversible baby swim top comes in a couple of different cute color combos. You can also snag matching reversible bottoms for just $5.

2. The Perfect Polo

The Slim Polo

$15

$5

Primary

You'll pay just a third of its original price for this 100 percent cotton polo. It comes in four other fun colors.

3. Tiny Tunic

Baby Tunic Tee

$12

$4

Primary

This baby tunic is available in sizes 0-3 months up to 18-24 months. It also comes in other bright shades like sunshine, tangerine, and grass.

4. Short Shorts

The Under Short

$8

$6

Primary

These little shorts are perfect for laying underneath dresses. They're made from a cotton and spandex combo and come in 17 different colors.

5. A Skirt With A Surprise

The Pocket Skirt

$12

$8

Primary

This adorable skirt has a fun bonus feature: pockets where your kiddo can store all their special treasures.

6. Hurray For Henleys

The Henley

$16

$7

Primary

A henley tee like this one is perfect for the fall. Stock up now and you'll be all set when the weather cools down.

7. Terrific Twill

Broken Twill Pull-on Shorts

$18

$10

Primary

No buttons or zippers to fiddle with on these shorts — just a drawstring waist to make sure they're snug.

8. Pretty Polo

Polo Dress

$22

$10

Primary

You can save more than 50 percent off of this polo dress, a perfect option for fall and winter school days.

9. Colorful Cardigan

Baby Snap Cardi

$16

$7

Primary

There are no minuscule button holes on this baby cardigan, just snaps you can easily button up when they need some extra warmth.

10. Dressy Pants

Ponte Pant

$28

$10

Primary

These stretchy pants are perfect for when your kiddo needs to dress up a bit. They're pull on style in sizes 2 through 5, and button up for sizes 6 to 12.

11. Colorful Stripes

Rainbow Stripe Baby Dress

$23

$10

Primary

I'm a sucker for all things rainbow, and you might be too when you realize this rainbow dress is more than 50 percent off.

12. Jumper For Joy

Ponte Jumper

$24

$10

Primary

For just 10 dollars, this bright red jumper might be worth buying now and stashing it away for holiday parties. I know I'm definitely a little tempted.