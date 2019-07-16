Amazon is rolling out their huge Prime Day sales, and more than a few parents will be refreshing their page and looking for steals on everything from baby strollers to diaper bags. Personally, I will be looking for all of the Amazon Prime Day children's book sales to see which goodies I can nab for my littles.

I'm looking for deals on my kids' favorite authors, like Raina Telgemeier and Roshani Chokshi. I will also be hunting for board books for my brand new nephews, hoping for classics like We're Going On A Bear Hunt and Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, because no childhood is complete without being able to recite both of those from memory.

Because hardcover children's books can become prohibitively expensive at times, Prime Day offers us a chance to buy books we might otherwise pass on, expanding our libraries, and contributing to the growth of our children's minds. Steep discounts are the norm on Prime Day, and in the past, I have purchased as many as three or four hardcover books for the normal price of one single story. Whether you're looking for old classics, or new and novel, there is sure to be something to suit your fancy.

70% Off My First Soft Book Set teytoy My First Soft Book Amazon | $30.99 $9.34 See on Amazon With soft pages, bright colors, and large objects, your baby will love this first foray into books.

$9 Off 'A B to Jay-Z' 'A B to Jay-Z' by Jessica Chiha & illustrated by Alex Lehours Amazon | $29.95 $20.96 See on Amazon Teach your kids the ABCs of hip hop with this bestselling children's book A B to Jay-Z. It's fun, it's better than your average ABC book, and it's a great piece for their little library.

20% Off Learn to Read Bob Books & VersaTiles Learn To Read With Bob Books and VersaTiles Amazon | $29.90 See on Amazon For your newest reader, you can save 20 percent at checkout on the critically acclaimed Bob books and Versatiles.

$7 Off 'What If Everybody Did That?' What If Everybody Did That? Ellen Javernick | $13 $6 See on Amazon This bestseller with more than 1,000 reviews (most of them glowing) helps kids understand the consequences of thoughtless behavior. “If you drop just one soda can out the window, it’s no big deal ... right? But what if everybody did that? What if everybody broke the rules ... and spoke during story time, didn’t wash up, or splashed too much at the pool? Then the world would be a mess.” Discounted for Prime Day, this board book is a great addition to your little’s collection.

$9 Off 'The Travel Book' The Travel Book: Mind-Blowing Stuff on Every Country in the World Lonely Planet Kids | $20 $11 See on Amazon Take a world tour through 200 countries with this brand new edition of the bestselling kids' book loaded with thousands of amazing facts on wildlife, how people live, sports, food, festivals, and a wide range of other quirky insights. Every country gets its own dedicated page, and a mix of photography and beautiful illustrations brings each land to life.

27% Off 'We Don't Eat Our Classmates' We Don't Eat Our Classmates Ryan T. Higgins | $18 $14 See on Amazon This bestseller is perfect for your dinosaur-loving kids. Penelope Rex is heading off to her first day of school, but must navigate meeting new friends (and not eating them) once she gets there. This funny take on how to explain boundaries to children is 27 percent off today.

$9 Off 'Goodnight, Little Monster' Goodnight Little Monster Helen Ketterman | $17 $8 See on Amazon A bestseller in children’s sleep books, this hardcover edition features child-friendly illustrations in watercolor highlighting all the things little monster (and little mommy) must do in order to get ready for bed, including howling at the moon and scrubbing his scales. It's the perfect addition to your own little (sometimes) monster's bedtime routine.