Prime Day Is Now Live: Amazon Just Slashed Up To 75% Off These 48 Genius Things

UPDATED (7/16/18 6:00 pm): Keep checking back; we're adding Prime Day deals as they go live throughout the day.

Amazon Prime Day's sales are finally live with deals up to 75 percent off on thousands of products across the site through tomorrow, July 17. The sheer number of deals combined with the fact that many are only live for a few hours makes this sale particularly chaotic. To make your life easier, here we're highlighting the most compelling deals as they go live. So keep checking back through tomorrow night for the best current sales — and remember, things sell out quickly so act fast.

Click here to shop Prime Day deals up to 80% off on Amazon now.

15% Off This Single-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon $43 (was $50) Amazon Buy Sale This personal K-cup coffee maker fits three brew sizes and is on sale for 14 percent off.

30% Off This Tablet Holder Amazon $29 (Was $40) Amazon Shop Sale This sturdy tablet holder, which is made from metal and silicone, and fits a variety of tablets, and is currently being offered at 30 percent off.

50% Off An Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $20 (Was $40) Amazon Shop Sale This Amazon Fire TV Stick yields over 200 channels (including Netflix and Amazon Prime Television), and is being offered at 50 percent off.

20% Off This Air Purifier With HEPA Filter Amazon $600 (Was $749) Amazon Shop Sale This air purifier, which has a HEPA filter that captures 99.7 percent of air pollutants like dust, mold, and pet dander, is available for 20 percent off (with coupon).

30% Off This Cleansing Brush For Sensitive Skin Amazon $139.30 (Was $199) Amazon Shop Sale Sensitive skin types can get a deep pore-cleansing treatment with this gentle facial cleansing brush, which is on sale for 30 percent off.

51% Off A Stand Mixer Amazon $210 (Was $430) Amazon Shop Sale With more than 15 attachments, a sturdy base, and a pouring shield, this stand mixer will help you whip up a variety of recipes — and it's 51 percent off.

30% Off This Calvin Klein Bralette Amazon $21 (Was $28) Amazon Shop Sale This cotton bralette is so comfortable you won't even feel like you're wearing anything at all — and it's on sale for 30 percent off. Available Sizes: XS-3X

20% Off This Dog Camera Amazon $200 (Was $250) Amazon Shop Sale This dog camera has two-way chat that lets you communicate with your pup, can toss treats out to your pooch, and is 20 percent off.

53% Off Adidas Cloudform Sneakers Amazon $31 (Was $65) Amazon Shop Sale These Adidas sneakers are cute, supportive, and comfortable — and available for over 53 percent off.

35% On A Double Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon $57 (Was $76) Amazon Shop Sale Save time and whip up incredible batches of Belgian waffles with this waffle maker that makes two waffles at one time and is 35 percent off.

58% Off Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon $125 (Was $300) Amazon Shop Sale These noise-cancelling headphones can be used to listen to music and take phone calls — and they're on sale for 58 percent off.

36% Off Crest Teeth Whitening Strips Amazon $28 (Was $44) Amazon Shop Sale Whiten and brighten your teeth with this dental whitening kit, which consists of strips you wear comfortably over your teeth. The kit is now 36 percent off.

46% Off This Epilator For Simple Hair Removal Amazon $38 (Was $70) Amazon Shop Sale Remove unwanted hair in the shower or even when your skin is dry and you're on the go — this rechargeable wet/dry epilator comes with six accessories and is 46 percent off.

30% Off A Wet-Dry Vacuum Amazon $175 (Was 250) Amazon Shop Sale Vacuum and wash your floors at the same time with this wet-dry vacuum, which is 30 percent off.

50% Off This Water Flosser For Healthy Teeth And Gums Amazon $40 (Was $80) Amazon Shop Sale Floss your teeth using nothing more than water — this water flosser features 10 pressure settings and is offered at 50 percent off.

56% Off This Stainless Steel Garlic Press Amazon $13 (was $29) Amazon Shop Sales This stainless steel garlic press is a quality kitchen gadget you'll be glad you have, especially since it's 56 percent off.

62% Off This Professional Knife Set Amazon $80 (was $211) Amazon Shop Sales This durable, high-quality knife set normally costs over $200, but can be purchased for just $80 during Amazon Prime Day.

67% Off This SharkNinja Blender Amazon $50 (was $150) Amazon Shop Sales This top-of-the-line SharkNinja blender normally would run you about $150 — but during Amazon Prime Day you can get it for just $50.

19% Off On This Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $24 (was $30) Amazon Shop Sale At just under 20 percent off, this cooling pillow is made of memory foam, and is reversible, making it ultra-versatile.

35% Off This Smart Phone Printer Amazon $130 (was $200) Amazon Shop Sale With this high-tech smart phone printer, you can print polaroids from your smart phone — and at 35 percent off it's a total steal.

28% Off This At-Home Foot Spa & Bath Amazon $57 (was $80) Amazon Shop Sale This at-home foot bath is a no-brainer if you like great savings and a relaxing spa-quality experience. It's 28 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

72% Off A Set Of Three Flameless Candles Amazon $14 (was $50) Amazon Shop Sale These flameless candles are a safe way to illuminate your space, and are seriously discounted at 72 percent off.

37% Off A Lightweight Stroller Amazon $63 (was $100) Amazon Shop Sale This lightweight stroller is durable, has anti-shock wheels, and is a total steal at 37 percent off.

15% Off On An Air Purifier Amazon $84 (was $99) Amazon Shop Sale This air purifier captures mold, dust, and other allergens in the air and eliminates them. Best of all, it's 15 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Setting Powder Amazon $19 (was $27) Amazon Shop Sale This setting powder has hundreds of five-star reviews praising how well it works, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can get it for 30 percent off when you add it to your cart.