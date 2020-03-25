As the global pandemic continues to spread, the United Kingdom's Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus after "displaying mild symptoms." According to a statement released by Clarence House on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales "remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

How or when 71-year-old Prince Charles, father to Prince William and Prince Harry and son of Queen Elizabeth, caught the virus is not known. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements that he has carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement read.

Prince Charles made a few public engagements earlier this month, according to The Telegraph, even interacting with Prince Albert of Monaco, who also tested positive for the virus on March 10 at a WaterAid Charity Event. He postponed his upcoming tour to Bosnia and Herzegovnia, Cyrus, and Jordan to a later date because of the unfolding situation with the pandemic, according to Town & Country.

Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have coronavirus, Clarence House said. "In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," the statement continued. "The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 372,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide as of Tuesday, March 24. The most common symptoms of coronavirus include a fever, tiredness, and a dry cough, according to WHO. Older adults who are 65 years and older are at higher risk for catching severe illness related to coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

Prince Charles last saw Queen Elizabeth II, the current reigning monarch of the United Kingdom and his 93-year-old mother, in public on March 9 and during a private visit on March 12, according to The Telegraph. According to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, the Queen is "in good health".

In a statement released last week, the Queen acknowledged how difficult it might be for some people to start social distancing. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," she wrote. "Many of us will find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.