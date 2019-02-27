If you ever need a brutally honest opinion about anything — whether it's about how your hair looks, your art skills, or your singing voice — the only thing you really need to do is ask a little kid. Because nine times out of 10, they'll have no problem whatsoever telling it exactly like it is. Sure, it might be a blow to your self-esteem; but at least you know the truth, right? Well, apparently Prince George has some thoughts about Kate Middleton's soccer skills — and it's hilarious.

As E! Online reported, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, Feb. 27. The royal couple kicked off the day with a visit to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, where the Irish Football Association is based. During their visit, Prince William and Middleton learned about the association's community soccer initiatives — as well as how the sport can help bring people together, according to People. The duo even participated in some drills.

While chatting with a group of kids, Middleton shared that Prince George, 5, is currently learning how to play soccer. And he's not impressed in the slightest with his mom's skills. In fact, George has told her, "Mummy, you’re so rubbish," according to The Telegraph. "I should have picked up some tips from George," the Duchess of Cambridge added.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince William also commented on his wife's soccer skills, according to People. He warned the kids, "Look out, she goes for the ankles!" while they were playing. (LOL. Poor Kate.)

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite Middleton's "rubbish" soccer skills, the royal couple still went home on Wednesday with some neat souvenirs: swag for each of their three children. The Duke and Duchess were gifted green jerseys sporting their kids' names, as shown in a video post by Kensington Palace's Twitter account.

As ET Online reported, Prince William has been wanting his children to learn how to play soccer for awhile now. In July 2018, he and Middleton shook hands with tennis star Novak Djokovic after he won Wimbledon when he revealed which sports he'd like his kids to take an interest in. "How are your children?" Djokovic asked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while holding his Wimbledon trophy. "Very well, thanks, very well," answered Prince William. "Trying to get a tennis racket in their hands — and a football!"

While I'm sure Kate Middleton is no soccer star, I still kind of love that Prince George calls out her lack of athletic ability — because it actually makes me feel better about my own kids' brutal honesty. For about a month after I had my fourth child, my older three would periodically remind me that my tummy was still kind of big. (Thanks, I hadn't noticed guys.) Just the other day, my 5-year-old said to her newborn sister, "Hey, pretty girl!" before adding, "Well, she's actually not that pretty." I mean, at this point, the baby has at least two chins and is mostly bald except for a ring of "old man" hair around the back and sides. So she kind of has a point. (But still! Geez.)

So yeah. Don't feel too bad about yourself, Kate. And if it makes you feel any better, my soccer skills are almost definitely even more "rubbish" than yours.