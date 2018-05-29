Prince George Inspired Outfits That Are Affordable & Adorable, Because The Kid Knows How To Wear A Look
If you need some style inspiration for your son, then look no further than the Royal Family. Seriously, using Prince George as fashion inspiration for your own kid is a pretty safe and stylish bet. The kid can wear a look like no one else, after all.
Similar to the Kate Middleton effect on women's fashion, it looks like there's also a Prince George effect in boys' fashion. Plenty of magazines and blogs are devoted to covering the little one's style. For the most part, his clothes are classic, well put-together, and understated.
Of course, Prince George has been known to break some serious fashion rules as well. In fact, by wearing pants for the first time to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Prince George bucked a British tradition, as noted in Business Insider. Boys typically don't get to wear long trousers until they are about seven or eight years old, but the 4-year-old Prince George pulled off the look flawlessly. Perhaps there will be a new trend toward pants for the younger guys in Britain soon.
It was hardly Prince George's first turn as a fashion renegade, however. He straight-up met President Obama while wearing a bathrobe and pajamas, as noted in TIME. It was a pretty baller move, but somewhat understandable due to the fact that he was two years old at the time. Actually, the whole scene was beyond adorable.
There's one thread through all of Prince George's outfits, though, and that is a reliance on the classics. Really, most of his clothes are pretty timeless and elegant, even when they're sized down for the preschooler set. Read on to find some new fashions fit for your own little prince.
1Peter Pan Collar Button-Down
This kid rocks a lot of button-down shirts in all sorts of styles, and I'm a big fan of his Peter Pan collar looks. It's classic and cute, and it will go with tons of outfits.
2Navy Blue Pullover Sweater
It's another wardrobe classic that's fit for a prince. Put it over a button-down shirt to help your little man look super dapper.
3Chino Shorts
Before he stepped out in long pants for the royal wedding, Prince George was only seen wearing shorts. And he proves they can look totally well put-together. To channel this style, give your boy a pair of these comfy chino shorts. They're available in sizes that will fit anyone from toddlers to 10-year-olds in a variety of colors.
4Knee-High Socks
Dress up any shorts-based outfit with some adorable knee socks. It's a little detail that'll help your kid look a little more royal.
5Classic Coat
If your little one is going to attend a special occasion soon, then a cool coat is a must. You can go for a super English-looking wool peacoat, or a lighter sports jacket like this one.
6Belt
Whether it's made from sleek leather or woven fabric, a belt will dress up almost any ensemble. A tucked-in shirt and shiny belt will take that shorts-based look to the next level. Plus, it's simple enough for your kid to learn how to buckle all on his own.
7Polo Shirt
When he's not rocking a beloved button-down, Prince George wears a polo shirt. They're the perfect mix of comfortable, casual, and a little dressy.
8Leather Buckle Shoes
I mean, does footwear get any cuter than this? Some classic leather buckle shoes will go with just about anything. But when you pair them with shorts and knee socks, look out — your kid is almost too stylish.
9Navy Canvas Shoes
It's the comfort of a sneaker in a slightly dressier shoe. The 100 percent cotton upper shoe with a natural rubber sole is perfect for any summery outing and pretty much goes with everything.