Prince George's birthday portraits have always been a delight to see. Especially since the little boy gets more adorable with each and every year that goes by. But Prince George's new birthday portraits might be the best yet — they show so much of his personality that people don't necessarily get to see in public.

The little royal (and future King of the United Kingdom) turns six years old on Monday, July 22. In honor of the very important occasion, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of the little boy, that perfectly captures him and his personality. The photos, shot by his mom, Kate Middleton, in the Kensington Palace garden, show a side to the little royal that isn't always shown in public.

In the three separate photos, Prince George's sense of self shines — he looks like such a typical and happy (almost) 6-year-old boy, and not like a future king. His crooked smile (with missing teeth and all) is on full display — in two photos he smiles proudly for his mom wearing the official England National Soccer Team jersey, according to People. In a third photo, Prince George sports a dark green polo shirt and more serious expression on his face.

But all of the photos are so great — they say so much about Prince George and are the perfect way to celebrate his birthday.

And it shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone that people on Instagram are as obsessed with these photos of Prince George.

"Infectious smile!," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Gorgeous boy."

"The best photo ever...royal or otherwise," another commenter added.

"What a gorgeous photo!," another commenter stated.

As previously stated, these photos give people a look at the "real" Prince George. Although he makes an official royal appearance ever so often, it's rare for people to get a glimpse at what he is really like with his family. Instead, they have to take Middleton and Prince William's word for it.

In the past, Middleton has said that Prince George is interested in soccer — and the fact that he is wearing a jersey in two out of three of the portraits pretty much confirms that. In February, Middleton said that Prince George thinks her soccer skills are "rubbish". "I should have picked up some tips from George," she said at the time, according to People. Maybe she should have — earlier this month, Prince George was spotted playing soccer with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, during a mid-week family playdate.

So yeah, Prince George is like any other six year old boy — obsessed with sports and keen on showing off his skills.

It's awesome to see Prince George grow up in front of the world. It's hard to believe that just six years ago, the world watched as Kate Middleton took to the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London with her first born child in her arms. In the short years since then, Prince George has grown up from a curious toddler, to a very happy little boy, all have which been captured in the official portraits released from his past six birthdays.

If these past few years have gone by so fast, it's easy to believe that the next few years will go by just as quick — and Prince George will be a teenager before you know it. Until that day comes, people can appreciate these photos and obsess over the fact that Prince George is growing up so fast.