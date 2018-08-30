It wasn't just professional musicians performing on stage at London's West End presentation of the hit hip-hop musical, Hamilton on Wednesday. While attending the show with his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke into song at the presentation of Hamilton. The show was a benefit for Harry's charity, Sentebale, and the Duke chose a line from a song sung by the George III character in the show— who just so happens to be Harry's sixth great-grandfather.

Harry joined the cast on stage after the show where he burst into song, singing "You say..." a line from George III's character's hit song, "You'll Be Back," according to The Huffington Post. He stopped there, but not before the audience and cast members cheered and laughed at his brief performance.

The Duke is a big fan of the musical, according to Markle. She told Rachel John, the actress who plays Angelica Schuyler in the London production of the US musical, that Harry sings songs from the show all the time, according to People. "We saw it back in January, February and thought it was incredible," she said. “Harry loved it, it was the first time he saw it, and now he can’t stop singing the songs!”

The show on Wednesday was a charity event to benefit Harry's nonprofit organization, Sentebale that fights HIV. He founded the organization alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help those affected by the disease in Lesotho and Botswana. Along with his bit of singing, Harry thanked the audience for their attendance, according to HuffPost saying:

Through that work that we’re going to be doing now, we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV. [Thank you] for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched Wednesday's performance next to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the show, CNN reported. Prior to the performance, she described watching it with the royals as "fun and surreal," considering Harry's connection to King George III. After the show, she shared that excitement with the audience. "Smash cut to 2018 I'm sitting next to his sixth-great grandson. Ladies and gentlemen, the Duke of Sussex," she said, according to the UK Press Association.

Harry's interest in Africa and the work he could do there was sparked by his time spend in Lesotho over his gap year. While his original plan was to go to Australia and work on a cattle ranch for the year ahead of his enrollment at the military academy, he went to Lesotho instead to work with children who had lost parents to AIDS, Town & Country reported. It was there that he met and befriended the Crown Prince Seeiso, who had lost his mother to AIDS at a young age.

Together, they founded Sentebale to help other children and young people who were suffering from such losses, according to Glamour. The nonprofit focuses on the "mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana," as described by its website. Through education programs and other care, Sentebale helps children who have lost parents to HIV or AIDS to live long, happy, and healthy lives.

The performance on Wednesday was a part of funding that mission. Miranda explained on stage just how the show and Sentebale's cause are connected:

The show talks a lot about legacy, and what we leave behind. And I want you to know that tonight, because you came to see a show we’ve raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to make a better life for people through the amazing work Sentebale does. That’s part of the true legacy that we get to pay forward.

Prince Harry's bit of singing may have briefly stolen the show, but the work being done by his organization and the impact of the funds raised on Wednesday will make a much more lasting impression. Bravo!