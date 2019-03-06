Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a way with words, so it's no surprise that the Duke of Sussex would cite his amazing wife during a speech he gave on Wednesday. And what makes this moment even better is that Prince Harry brought Markle on stage with him to share their empowering message to a group of children. They're clearly already getting plenty of experience talking to kids before the birth of their own child this spring.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated WE Day, an annual event that "encourages youth to make a difference in their communities," according to Town & Country. And in order to celebrate the holiday, Prince Harry gave a speech to thousands of teachers and students to encourage them to make that change. But everyone can take what Prince Harry said to heart.

"If we look at the world we're living in, I know it can feel challenging sometimes — but your role is to shine the light," Prince Harry said during his speech, according to People. "Every day you are inundated with an overexposure of advertising and mainstream media, social media and endless comparisons, distorting the truth, and trying to manipulate the power of positive thinking. But you don't let them sway you."

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since Prince Harry was on the subject of positive thinking, it makes sense that he would cite his wife, who is a pretty much professional at keeping her composure and beaming positivity. And Prince Harry mentioned Markle during his speech, saying:

As my wife often reminds me with one of her favorite quotes by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out out hate; only love can do that."

"I am with you," Prince Harry said at the end of his speech. "We are with you."

Awwww. To really drive in the point, Prince Harry brought Markle on stage with him after he said this, which surprised everyone in attendance, according to ELLE.

Not only was their on-stage appearance together so adorable, but this quote and their message is something that can help a lot of people. No matter what you're going through, it's always important to remember that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Prince Harry's passion for speaking to young kids and lifting them up — as exhibited in his speech on Wednesday — is something that indicates he will be an excellent dad when their baby is born next month, according to Harper's Bazaar. Can you imagine what kind of heart to hearts he will be having with his child when they're feeling down or unmotivated? I mean, this speech already has me wanting to make a change to my life.

And Prince Harry is already well aware that he will have to uplift his kid when he becomes a dad. In January, the dad to be gave a speech in London, according to People, where he recognized the power he will have as a father to raise a responsible child. "As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants accountable for the next generation," he said.

His passion for inspiring the youth to change the world will clearly work wonders for his own child when Markle gives birth this spring.