It's no secret the Duchess of Sussex has faced numerous attacks from the press, whether it be about her supposed diva-like behavior or unfounded allegations about her personal relationships. Well, it looks like the Duke of Sussex has finally had enough of the rumors. That's because on Tuesday the new dad released a rare statement chastising the British press for its coverage of Markle. And to drive his point home, Princess Harry invoked Princess Diana's death, noting how he's terrified of history potentially repeating itself.

Back in February, the Daily Mail published a personal letter allegedly written by Markle to her father, Thomas Markle. It's unclear whether it was actually penned by Archie's mom, but Prince Harry isn't happy about it either way. The Duke of Sussex said as much in a statement about the media's portrayal of Markle, revealing his plans to sue the Daily Mail's parent company, the DMG Media (formerly Associated Newspapers), according to NBC News.

"I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," he wrote, according to Elle. "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behavior by British tabloid media. The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question."

In response to Prince Harry's legal suit, a Mail on Sunday spokesperson tells Romper via email: "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess’s letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

DMG Media didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

Prince Harry also pointed out how these attacks couldn't have come at a worse time, stating: "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."

But Prince Harry's message took an especially powerful turn when he accused the press of bullying, noting how it can "destroys lives."

"Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one," he added. "Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

As many remember, Princess Diana died in August 1997 due to car crash, according to Good Housekeeping. Paparazzi were following her car prior to the collision, and photographers were initially blamed for her death, according to The Sun. But an investigation concluded the paparazzi were not at fault for the collision, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, Prince Harry and Prince William have expressed frustration with paparazzi in the past. The Duke of Cambridge shared a powerful anecdote when discussing the media, sharing, according to ET Canada: “If you are the Princess of Wales and you’re a mother, I don’t believe being chased by 30 guys on motorbikes who block your path, who spit at you, who shout at you and who react really badly to get a reaction from you, and make a woman cry in public to get the photographs, I don’t believe that is appropriate."

He added, “I sadly remember most of the time that she ever cried about anything was to do with press intrusion.”

Clearly, Prince Harry wants to support his wife and ensure her safety going forward. And there's no denying his statement brought up some powerful points worth considering.