Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully adjusting to life as parents and it looks like the two are balancing parenthood and royal duties masterfully. In the weeks since they welcomed their first child together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped out a number of times, sharing a few tidbits about new parent life while out and about. Most recently, the pair appeared at a New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox baseball game in London, and while they may have appeared to have it all together during the event, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Markle are actually sleep deprived new parents, just like the rest of us.

During the game, as People reported, the Duke of Sussex revealed to the press that he and Markle had been up all night with their son Archie leading up to the event. They didn't let that slow them down one bit, though; Prince Harry and the former Suits star were spotted at the event and even attended a reception where they met with athletes who participated in the Invictus Games, an organization founded by the duke in 2013 to help injured servicemen and women, according to its website.

Bianca Rainbow-Jones and her 9-month-old daughter had the chance to chat with Prince Harry and Markle during the event and she told People they bonded over parenting challenges. "We talked babies! They said, 'We've just left [the screaming] — we had that about an hour before we came here!'" Rainbow-Jones recalled to the magazine.

This isn't the first sleepless night Prince Harry and Markle have had since Archie arrived, of course. Actually, it seems it's pretty common. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Markle is often up in the middle of the night to feed her baby boy. "Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "Apparently he's a hungry little baby." That probably sounds relatable to a lot of parents.

And those sleepless nights the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing certainly aren't uncommon for new parents. In fact, it pretty much comes with the territory. Most first time moms and dads get through it based solely on the hope that it wont last long, but a study published in February suggests the effects of those sleepless months could linger for years — six years, in fact. Woof.

According to Science Daily, researchers from the University of Warwick surveyed thousands of men and women who were building families and found that the three months after birth are the most sleepless, which is right where Markle and Prince Harry currently are with Archie. That may seem like a given but as The Guardian reported, the study also found that most parents never quite got back on track after that sleepless period — most parents eventually saw an improvement in their sleep as their children got older, but night-time rest was never as good as it was pre-baby.

Prince Harry's big bro, Prince William — who has three kiddos himself — knew what was coming and even welcomed Prince Harry to "the sleep deprivation society" right after Archie's birth, according to a video shared by Kensington Palace. "We're absolutely thrilled, and looking forward to seeing him within the next few days when he's quietened down," Prince William told reporters at the time. "I'm very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

Hey, all parents have been there, even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.