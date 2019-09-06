Additional details regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming royal tour to Africa have finally been released, revealing that the family of three (yep, baby Archie is coming along) will be quite busy during their 10-day tour. But before they hit the ground running, the duo are taking a moment to honor a very special person — Princess Diana, who did amazing work in the continent before her untimely death. Heads up: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's homage to Princess Diana's legacy might make you tear up.

Supporters have known about the Sussexes trip for months, but they had kept the details of their tour secret, at least until now. In an Instagram post shared Friday, the couple detailed the work they'll do while in Africa, and they also included a sweet nod to Prince Harry's late mom. In case you missed it, the homage is a moving photograph of Princess Diana visiting patients at the Red Cross' Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola, in January 1997. The snap was tucked amongst a series of photographs featuring the royal couple and various African non-profit organizations, a detail is truly touching.

But wait — don't put away the tissues just yet. The post also expressed how "proud" the Duke of Sussex is to continue Princess Diana's legacy, stating, "The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of land mines."

As for the new details about Markle and Prince Harry's trip, they're expected to kick off their 10-day royal tour on Sept. 23 in Cape Town, South Africa, before traveling to a nearby township. Their Africa tour will focus on "community, grassroots leadership, women's and girls' rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS, and the environment," according to their office.

Although traveling together, the couple will also focus on their own humanitarian causes. Prince Harry will focus on HIV and AIDS awareness and environmental issues, to name a few causes, while Markle will work with organizations that "promote women's education, health, entrepreneurship, and leadership," according to Entertainment Tonight.

On Sept. 26, Prince Harry will travel alone to Angola, where he is expected to pay homage to his late mother by continuing her work to eradicate land mines with the Halo Trust. Fans of the royal family will likely remember how Princess Diana walked an active minefield in Huambo, Angola, to raise awareness about the work the Halo Trust has done to rid the area of dangerous land mines left behind from earlier conflicts.

After spending the night at one of the Halo Trust's de-mining camps and remotely detonating a mine in a de-mining field near Dirco in south eastern Angola, Prince Harry will reportedly travel to Huambo to tour the location where his mother was photographed some 22 years earlier, according to Town & Country. The Duke of Sussex is also scheduled to visit the same orthopedic workshop his mother toured during her own visit to the continent. According to Town & Country, Prince Harry will unveil the recently-renovated workshop, which has reportedly been named after his mother.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace described Prince Harry's trip to Angola as being "a particularly significant and poignant journey" for the royal during a press briefing Friday, according to The Guardian. "In a particularly significant and poignant journey, the Duke of Sussex will have the opportunity to return to Angola to see first-hand the legacy of his mother the late Diana, Princess of Wales, whose visit to Huambo in 1997 helped raise awareness of the threat posed by land mines to communities and livelihoods," the spokesperson said, according to the outlet.

"The work of the late princess, and commitment to this issue, changed global opinion," they continued. "Now, more than two decades later, humanitarian de-mining work continues and the Angolan government has made a significant financial commitment to clearing land mines from another large area important for conservation of Angola's unique ecosystem."

The upcoming tour is thought to be the first time Prince Harry has returned to Angola since first visiting the country in 2013 to pick up his mother's work with the Halo Trust, and it will be moving to witness him back in action. No matter what, it's clear he'll continue to honor his mother's incredible legacy.