The newest member of the royal family is almost here and it sounds like Baby Sussex's parents are preparing in style. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a babymoon recently and it sounds super ritzy. Babymoons are not uncommon for expectant parents; many people enjoy getting away to peaceful places in the United States and abroad while a mom-to-be is in her second trimester. Those getaways, however, aren't nearly as lavish as the one the royal couple recently took.

According to a new report from The Sun, before settling into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent about $39,000 on a couple nights away at a five-star hotel in Hampshire, England. Prince Harry reportedly whisked Markle off to Heckfield Place hotel, which costs about $13,000 per night, while the final touches were put on their home in Windsor ahead of the arrival of their first child, The Sun reported, also noting that the couple may not have paid full price for their stay. Kensington Palace — which never chimes in on personal matters related to the royal family — declined to comment, The Daily Beast reported.

The duo stayed at the hotel for three nights, according to The Sun, and most of their time was spent in their suite, which reportedly had all the comforts of home and then some. The suite reportedly featured a dining room and two private terraces, which is more than I can say for my apartment. "Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her," a source told The Sun of the getaway. Aww, how romantic.

Prince Harry and Markle have since returned from their getaway and are finally settled into Frogmore Cottage, according to People. The home took more than six months to complete as Frogmore Cottage was, according to People, first set up as a staff residence with multiple apartments; it's now a single-family home with about five bedrooms.

Prince Harry and Markle's home now features a green-energy center, a "floating floor" for yoga, and non-toxic paint, according to InStyle, and it's said to be a melding of English and California styles. "They'll enjoy it much more in Windsor," a family friend reportedly told People. "They feel claustrophobic in their place in Kensington Palace."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are familiar with Frogmore Cottage; according to Harper's Bazaar, they held their wedding reception and took their engagement portraits there. Their move comes amid news that the couple wants to establish their own royal household, separate from Prince William and Kate Middleton's, Harper's Bazaar reported, and they will now have their own staff based at Buckingham Palace that reports to the Queen's private secretary. And, according to Vanity Fair, they hired their own head of communications, Sarah Latham, and started an Instagram page of their own.

For now, though, Prince Harry and Markle are focusing on the upcoming birth of their first child. The baby is said to be due at the end of April, Town & Country reported. A new home and a new baby means plenty of reason to celebrate with a well-deserved babymoon.