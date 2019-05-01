All eyes are have been on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the weeks since she has taken her maternity leave. Royal watchers are paying close attention to everything that the couple does in search for clues pertaining to when Markle will give birth (or if she has already). This means that people have been scouring their Instagram account for any sign, too. Earlier this week, people found that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram. But, rest assured, it's for a very good reason.

And this reason has nothing to do with Markle's pregnancy (unfortunately), the arrival of their little one (darn it), or their reported tensions with Prince William and Middleton (the jury is still out on that one, according to The Cut). Instead, this unfollowing has everything to do with something much more interesting and meaningful than any speculation or rumors floating out there — it's to promote mental health awareness.

On Tuesday, the Sussexes announced on Instagram that they were only following accounts on Instagram that promote "mental health well being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and human connection — to not just hear each other, but to listen."

The couple went from following 23 Instagram accounts, like Prince William and Middleton's account, @KensingtonRoyal, and @TheRoyalFamily (which is the official account for Queen Elizabeth II), in exchange for these uplifting and inspiring accounts, according to People.

People shouldn't expect Markle and Prince Harry to refollow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge any time soon. In the same Instagram post, the couple revealed that they will follow different accounts each month to bring awareness to a new issue or cause.

"We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts," the couple added.

As the Sussexes stated, all of these accounts aim to promote different things surrounding the same core issue — mental wellness and self care. Talkspace is a website that aims to provide therapy for all through online therapists, while Headspace aims to make meditation easier and more accessible for everyone through their app. The couple also follows Heads Together — the mental health initiative spearheaded by Prince William, Middleton, and the Sussexes themselves.

A lot of these accounts aim to inspire — Matt Haig's Notes From The Universe and Bryony Gordon's account serve as reminders that everything is going to be OK. While other accounts, like the Kind Campaign, PANDAS, Anxiety UK, Black Mental Health Matters, and Crisis Text Line help others who are having a hard time in their lives.

Some celebrities also got a shoutout from the couple. Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation (which she founded with her mom, Cynthia Germanotta) aims to inspire the youth and help them create a "kinder, gentler world." The Sussexes also recognized Oprah and her Super Soul Sunday conversations with leaders, which aim to awaken and inspire others. The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil's movement, I Weigh, which aims to make others feel valuable in their own skin, is also followed by the Sussexes.

These accounts aim to help people in so many different ways — and considering that the Sussexes account has 5.4 million followers (and counting), they really do have the potential to reach someone who is struggling. The best thing is, they'll have that opportunity every month when they follow new accounts.

Although Prince Harry and Markle may no longer be following Prince William and Middleton on Instagram, they're probably being updated about each others lives, in real life. And at the end of the day, it's just Instagram.