The relationship between the United Kingdom's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle is so adorable, as evidenced by their public days of affection since their wedding last year. But the origins of their relationship are reportedly just as adorable. People will love the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship apparently started with "lots of emojis" because it just adds to their cuteness together.

Back before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they were just two fairly high profile people that were dating each other. And just like any other normal couple, they were in a long distance relationship from the time they met in July 2016, until their engagement in November 2017 — according to TIME. This was because Markle was living in Toronto, Canada filming Suits while Prince Harry was living in England in between traveling all over the world, being a prince (completely normal, right?).

Although they made frequent trips to see each other while they were dating, according to Town & Country, they weren't spending every day together. This meant they had to communicate with each other in some way or another, and according to royal expert Omid Scobie, they did this by texting each other emojis, according to Express.

I bet Markle's favorite emoji is the puppy (because she loves her dogs) while Prince Harry's favorite is the crown emoji (or is that too on the nose?).

During an appearance on Yahoo! UK's Royal Box, Scobie elaborated on this, according to Elle:

A lot of their days were spent DMing and texting back and forth. Harry loves to use emoji apparently, a lot of emojis.

Prince Harry isn't alone in his obsession. I mean, who hasn't communicated with friends and family members with just emojis. Since there are more than 2,000 emojis that are available to use on the phone, according to Emojipedia, which means that there is an emoji out there for every single mood, holiday, event, and day of the week.

You can't blame Prince Harry for reportedly being emoji crazy because everyone has been there (or knows someone who has been there) at some point. Not to mention, he was probably missing Markle a lot when they first began dating, and when words can't accurately describe emotions, emojis do the trick.

In their first interview together, right after their engagement, Markle said that she knew that she would be communicating a lot with her beau once they committed to being in a relationship, according to ABC News.

"I think very early on, when we realized we were going to commit to each other, that we knew we had to invest in the time and the energy to make that happen," she said.

And that must have meant investing in learning how to speak emoji, right?

As previously stated, everyone is well aware that Markle and Prince Harry's relationship is so adorable. Between their small public displays of affection at recent royal appearances, to the sweet shoutouts to her husband in recent speeches, it's easy to fall in love with how much the couple loves each other.

And after learning that the couple reportedly uses emojis to communicate with one another, people will definitely love them even more now.