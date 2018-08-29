The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 was thrilling for plenty of reasons, but arguably the most exciting aspect about the nuptials was the fashion. Fans across the globe were eager to find out what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would wear on their special day, and it's safe to say the lovebirds didn't disappoint. People were blown away by Duchess Meghan's custom designed Givenchy gown, while others praised Prince Harry's traditional military uniform. And if you're one of the many who loved the couple's ensembles, then there's a good chance you'll be pleased to know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding outfits will be displayed at Windsor Castle in a special exhibition. But don't hesitate to book your trip to England because the exhibit won't be around for too long.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are keenly aware of the interest in their lives and relationship. It's why the two invited more than 2,600 members of the public to Windsor Castle to witness guests arrive to St. George's chapel, and why they asked 600 lucky people to attend the wedding service. “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace said in a statement about the invites, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are especially protective of their privacy post-wedding, they haven't forgotten their millions of well-wishers across the globe. Case in point: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding outfits will be displayed at Windsor Castle in an exhibition called “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Royal Collection Trust confirmed on its website.

"From 26 October 2018 to 6 January 2019, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will form part of your visit to Windsor Castle," the announcement read. "This special exhibition will feature the wedding outfits worn by the couple at their wedding in May 2018."

It's important to note, however, the Duke of Sussex's exact wedding outfit won't be on display. The Royal Collection Trust explained:

The Duke of Sussex's wedding outfit was the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the 'Blues and Royals'), made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed.

Makes sense. At least Markle's wedding day gown will be featured in the exhibit.

If you're wondering how you can visit the exhibit, all you have to do is book a ticket via the Royal Collection Trust's website. Tickets for adults are about $24.81, while students and adults over 60 get to go for $22.58. If you have a disability or are under the age of 17, your ticket will be $14.39. The good news is kids under 5 go for free.

Oh, and if you can't make it to England in time for the exhibit, you'll get another chance to see the wedding outfits when they move to Scotland's Palace of Holyroodhouse from June 14, 2009 to Oct. 6, 2019. Paula Ward, regional leadership director of national tourism agency VisitScotland, said in a statement to The Scotsman:

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a joyous occasion which captured the hearts of Scotland and the rest of the world. I’m over the moon to hear that their wedding outfits will be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse next year. Buckingham Palace enjoyed a record year for visitors when Kate Middleton’s dress was displayed there and I hope these remarkable results can be replicated in Scotland’s capital.

It goes without saying people are thrilled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding outfits will be displayed in an exhibit at Windsor Castle. And if you want to get in on the action, don't hesitate to book your tickets and flights because “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" won't be around forever.