When American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a gorgeous wedding ceremony on Saturday, the due made sure that the wedding paid tribute to where they both came from. Prince Harry, for example, honored his mother, Princess Diana's memory in a number of ways, from the televised ceremony to the private reception for friends and family. So people shouldn't be surprised to know that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding portraits paid tribute to Princess Diana in a super subtle way.

Kensington Palace released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official portraits just two days after the wedding and they did not disappoint. The photos, taken in the green drawing room at Windsor Castle, according to Town & Country, show Markle with her new family for the first time. The results were absolutely stunning — not only did these photos confirm that Markle and Prince Harry are quite possibly one of the prettiest pairings around, but that everyone else could not have been happier for the couple.

But if you were able to peel your eyes away from the people in the portraits for one moment, you might have noticed the tribute that the couple paid to Princess Diana. In one of the portraits, according to People, Prince Harry and Markle sat on a green couch — which is the same couch where Princess Diana took her own portraits with Prince Harry after his christening in 1984, according to Cosmopolitan.

It would only make sense for the couple to use the same couch in their photos — especially since Prince Harry was christened in the same exact chapel he was married in more than 30 years later, according to Hello!. Knowing how much Prince Harry's mom means to him, the choice to use the green couch in their portraits likely had a purpose. The couch not only paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mom, who died when he was 12 years old, according to the Washington Post, but it also shows just how much the prince has grown, and how far the royal family has come.

If you tuned in to the royal wedding at any point on Saturday (or saw any of the highlights), then you're probably aware that the couch wasn't the only time that Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother, according to Town & Country. There were a number of small details that recalled the memory of the woman they used to call "the people's princess," according to Pop Sugar. When guests walked in to St. George's Chapel on Saturday, according to People, they were greeted by Princess Diana's favorite flowers, white garden roses, and Markle's bouquet even featured Forget-Me-Nots, another one of Princess Diana's favorites, according to People, straight from Prince Harry and Markle's private garden.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the ceremony, Prince Harry, Markle, and their guests in attendance sang the same hymn, "Guide Me O Thy Great Redeemer," which was played during Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, according to CBS News. Princess Diana's sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, also gave one of the only readings during the ceremony, according to CBS News.

Princess Diana was with the couple at their reception, too. Although the party wasn't televised for everyone to see, Markle was pictured before the final party of the day wearing an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana's jewelry collection that was a gift from Prince Harry, according to People. Given how much the couple incorporated Prince Harry's late mother into their wedding (including their wedding portraits), it's clear that she will be a huge part of the couple's lives even now that the royal wedding is over.