The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, marking her second birthday as a royal and first one as a mom. And to mark the special occasion, Prince Harry penned a birthday message to Meghan Markle, sharing the note to the couple's official Instagram page. Although the Duke of Sussex's message was subtle, it was so sweet.

The birthday message in question was shared to the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram page, featuring a photo of Markle smiling in a chic blue dress, along with a two-part caption wishing her well. The first note was from the palace, which read, "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," along with a cake emoji. The second half, however, was a personal message from the Duke of Sussex himself. He was quoted as saying, "'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H." The short message was enough to convey his support for his wife, and get fans gushing.

"Happy Birthday Meghan hope Harry spoils you today..," one fan wrote in part.

"Happy Birthday Duchess! You and Prince Harry make this world brighter for so many people. Please continue to be a bright light in the darkness," another added in the comments section.

Someone else wrote: "May you have a wonderful day full of fun and spoils with the two men in your life!"

Prince Harry wasn't the only one with a message for the former Suits actress on her special day. Prince William and Kate Middleton also sent her a birthday message, posting it on their personal Instagram page, as noted by the Daily Express. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of themselves walking alongside Prince Harry and Markle, wishing her "a very happy birthday" alongside a red balloon emoji.

Now that she's a member of the royal family, Markle can't celebrate her birthdays like she used to. This year, as Harper's Bazaar reported, she's keeping things low-key and spending the day with the two people she loves most in this world: Prince Harry and their son Archie. A source told the magazine Markle's big birthday plans are "celebrating it at home." A palace source confirmed that information, telling Harper's Bazaar she intended to ring in a new year of life "privately." Rather than having a big party, she opted for a "family day," the source said.

It's unclear exactly what that means, but we're hoping she at least gets some cake. After all, what's a birthday without cake?

In previous years, Markle and Prince Harry celebrated her birthday in grand ways. Hello! Magazine reported that she and her now-husband jetted off to Africa for a safari when she turned 36. But now that they have Archie in tow, it's not so easy to get away.

However she chooses to celebrate, I hope the duchess has the best birthday yet. Your first birthday as a mother is a special one, and although Archie can't wish his mom a happy birthday just yet, I bet she can feel the love.