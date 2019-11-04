Prince Harry’s Response To Someone Calling Him Handsome Is So Sweet

Prince Harry is used to receiving compliments. He is a member of the royal family, after all, and the object of affection for people all over the world. So it's no surprise that Prince Harry knows how to take a compliment, too, which he proved over the weekend after being called "handsome" by a student in Japan.

The philanthropic prince was in Japan on Friday, Nov. 2 for the Rugby World Cup final, according to People, but before he attended the big game, he visited a group of local schoolchildren. It was there while posing for a photo with the kids, where one of them called him "handsome", according to Cosmopolitan. But Prince Harry's response was even better than the compliment itself. After one of the girls called him handsome, Prince Harry reportedly pointed at his wedding ring and said one sentence to politely let the girl down — "I'm married," he said while smiling, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The interaction was captured by cameras shooting for The Royal Family Channel, who posted the video to Twitter shortly after. There's no denying that Prince Harry is a gentleman, and this video certainly proves that.

Prince Harry's visit to Japan (which happened to be his first official trip to the country) was a solo trip, according to USA Today. Prince Harry made the trip for the rugby game alone without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their adorable infant son, Archie Harrison. But his wife was clearly with him in some capacity — just because she wasn't there on the trip doesn't mean that he wasn't thinking about her in some way. And this was made very clear when the school girl paid him that compliment.

As previously stated, Prince Harry is no stranger to being complimented. With as much time as he spends in the public eye, he knows a thing or two about redirecting the conversation. In 2018, during a tour in Australia Prince Harry blushed when one well wisher told him that "you're better looking in person", according to PopSugar. Prince Harry, once again, reportedly had the perfect response to this, proving he is a seasoned professional when it comes to taking hearing these kinds of comments. "I'll take that as a compliment," he replied. So sweet!

But when it comes down to the people that matter (like his wife), Prince Harry is just as good at giving and receiving these nice comments.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just last month, Prince Harry reportedly paid Markle the sweetest compliment of all, according to Hello! While the couple met with a 10-year-old and her mother, Prince Harry gave his wife a super sweet compliment about her "post-baby body". "When she said down I said 'Oh you look amazing and you've just had a baby.'," the mother told reporters, according to Hello!. "He looked at her and went 'See I told you!' in a way that we would...It did feel like they were very down to earth."

Aw! And when it comes down to her husband, Markle is full of praise. She had the best message for Prince Harry on his birthday in September this year, according to The Sun. "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you."

Whether it's from his wife or from a well wisher on a royal tour, it's safe to say that Prince Harry knows how to take any kind of compliment with ease.