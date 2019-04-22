Prince Louis is nearly 1 year old! On April 22, Kensington Palace celebrated with a pair of photos of the young prince via social media, Today reported. And Prince Louis' first birthday portraits are simply too adorable.

Although the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton technically turns 1 on Tuesday, April 23, three photos of the birthday boy went up on Monday. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow," the caption on the first two photos — featuring Prince Louis wearing a read sweater — read. "The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.‬"

Aside from his pinch-able cheeks and dapper outfit, something else that pops out is the fact that you can see two tiny bottom teeth. A third photo of the tot sporting a a blue sweater soon followed. "Happy Birthday Prince Louis! 🎉," Kensington Palace wrote. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow." Just look at this charming little fellow — and his two pearly whites. Check them out for yourself!

Additionally, Kensington Palace tweeted a collage of Prince Louis that included all three photos of the tot.

Twitter pretty much swooned over the level of cuteness crammed into a single tweet. One person commented, "His chubby cheeks and hands are just," along with a series of heart-eyed face emojis.

Another Twitter user pointed out, "HRH the Duchess of Cambridge is a really good photographer!"

Yet another person wrote, "I've never seen any brothers look so alike! George and Louis almost have identical looks."

But seriously, though — can you believe it's been a year already? It feels like just yesterday that Kate Middleton and Prince William were standing on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital, just outside the Lindo Wing. There, the Duke and Duchess introduced their son for the first time — less than seven hours after Middleton gave birth.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Since then, royal fans haven't had too many glimpses of Prince Louis, according to Express. Less than a month after his birth, Prince Louis popped up in photos taken on Princess Charlotte's third birthday.

In July 2018, fans got another glimpse of Prince Louis for his christening, BBC News reported.

In November 2018, Kensington Palace released photos including the youngest royal in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, Today reported.

There was also the traditional family portrait of the Cambridges for their Christmas card in December, according to Mashable.

I don't know about you, but I've really enjoyed watching the royal children "grow up" from afar. It's such a joy seeing how much they grow and change in between official portraits and major public appearances. At the same time, I also respect the fact that Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing their best to ensure their kids have a (relatively) normal childhood — along with a decent amount of privacy. I don't imagine it's easy navigating this whole parenting business as a royal. But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge seem to be doing a stellar job of balancing it all. And they're raising some pretty darn adorable kiddos in the process.

I can't wait until Princess Charlotte's 4-year-old portraits!