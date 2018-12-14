With all that’s happened in 2018, it’s hard to believe that it’s only been a few months since a new royal baby came into the world. But this is Prince Louis’ first Christmas, so it will be a special time for the entire Cambridge family as a new little one sees all the holiday magic laid out before him. So, what will be part of the royals’ celebration this year?

Of course, Prince Louis isn’t the only new member of the royal family celebrating Christmas at Sandringham — the royal family’s country getaway — this year. Though Meghan Markle was with the family for Christmas last year, this will be the first year she is an official member of the royal brood.

This year, Markle and Prince Harry will be alongside the family again, according to Elle, and in a break from tradition, so will Kate Middleton and Prince William. In previous years, the Cambridges have alternated between spending the holiday at Sandringham and the home of Middleton’s family, Buckleberry Manor, as Elle reported. Since they spent last year at Sandringham, they should be going to Middleton’s family this year, but the Daily Mail reported that the couple plans to attend to the royals’ celebration, possibly to quell rumors of fighting between Middleton and Markle.

Undoubtedly Prince Louis will love being surrounded by his family as he marvels over his first Christmas. I like to imagine him looking a little like this little chap...

Once little Louis has taken in all the wonder of the lights and decorations, he’ll be pleased to learn there are gifts too! The family has a tradition of opening their presents on Christmas eve, according to Hello!, but a royal expert reported that she believes the children will also have presents on Christmas morning at Anmer Hall, Prince William and Middleton’s home on the Sandringham estate. And TBH, Prince Louis will probably enjoy the experience of all that wrapping paper as much as anything else he receives.

There’s one aspect of a royal Christmas that the young prince probably won’t be able to appreciate too much: the food. There is a major amount of eating that goes on, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who spoke with Hello!. Not only is there tea on Christmas eve, but also a full, black-tie and candlelight dinner served later in the evening. On Christmas day, the family eats breakfast before church, the main celebratory meal at lunchtime, serves afternoon tea and has a buffet dinner, the outlet reported.

The children are kept apart from the family for these meals, according to McGrady, who told Hello!: “The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table. So for the Queen there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food. It was Victorian. The children's place was in the nursery and Nanny would take care of them. It's your modern day Downton Abbey."

It all sounds very highbrow, but remember that this is a large family full of lots of history and lots of love for one another. This is one of their few chances to be together and away from the public eye for a few days, so I’m sure they’ll relax and enjoy the company, including their new little addition this year.

