Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just days away from welcoming their first child together (if they haven't already done so) and they have had more than enough time to prepare for their arrival. And the couple's family members might have been able to get a glimpse of that last weekend. It's kind of sweet to hear that Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new place, which means that they're super ready for their little one's arrival.

Over the course of Easter weekend, Prince William and wife, Kate Middleton reportedly visited Markle and Prince Harry at their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, a source told Harper's Bazaar. The couple was reportedly able to get the time to pay them a visit on Sunday, April 21, right after they attended Easter service at Windsor Castle with Prince Harry, according to Cosmopolitan.

"William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service," the source told Harper's Bazaar. "They wanted to be supportive and see how she was doing. It was a lovely afternoon."

But it's unclear if the couple were able to see the new baby, too — because it's just as unclear if Markle has given birth yet.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

This was reportedly Prince William and Middleton's first time visiting the couple since they moved to Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, according to Town & Country. This was probably a very nice visit for them, especially since they are all used to being neighbors. Before the Sussex's moved to their home in Windsor, they were only steps away from their in-laws in Kensington Palace, according to Harper's Bazaar.

The couple had been living in Nottingham Cottage inside of Kensington Palace in London before they got married and continued to live there once they returned from their honeymoon, according to Business Insider. This meant that they were a stones throw away from Prince William, Middleton, and their super adorable family who all still live in an apartment in Kensington Palace, according to Harper's Bazaar.

But it's understandable why they might have wanted to have just a bit more space in their new home, especially with their newest addition being around.

Just because Prince William visited Markle doesn't mean that he is saying anything about her pregnancy. During an official royal engagement over the weekend, William remained tight lipped about Markle and the arrival of her child.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Friday, during a visit to New Zealand, Prince William had some choice words for people wondering if he had seen or heard any signs of Markle's baby arriving soon.

"I haven't got my phone on me," Prince William said, according to People. "I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!"

So, this means that Markle must have not showed any signs that she would be going into labor during their reported visit last weekend, right?

Now that Prince William has paid the Sussexes a visit, hopefully this means that Uncle William will be making a lot more trips to Frogmore in the future.