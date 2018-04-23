Prince William's Reaction To Kate Middleton Giving Birth Is #DadGoals

Early Monday morning her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave birth to her third child, a son. And, according to Kensington Palace, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, was present for the birth (as one would hope since he is, well, the dad). And while women give birth every single day all around the world, and partners are often present and involved, Prince William's reaction to Kate Middleton giving birth is the ultimate #DadGoals. Just remember, you don't have to be royalty to be a great parent.

According to a Kensington Palace statement via Twitter, the rest of the Royal Family have been informed of the birth and are over-the-moon happy for Middleton and company. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news." But, as to be expected, the world wants to know how mom and dad are doing and, more specifically, how dad feels about the arrival of baby number three. Per Kensington Palace, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," so Prince William's immediate concerns are, one can assume, assuaged. He has a healthy wife and a healthy child; the goal of any labor and delivery.

More to come...