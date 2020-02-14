The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the real-life fairy tale gift to the world that just keeps on giving. Through years of marriage and three children together, Prince William's sweetest quotes about Kate Middleton show that the two of them are still just as in love as ever. For those not quite in the Valentine's Day spirit, they may be just what you need to feel the butterflies fluttering.

After meeting in college at St. Andrews University in Scotland, Prince William and Middleton commenced living out the fairy tale love story. A prince who marries a non-royal — how many movies have been made about that subject? Too many to count, I'd say. Since their engagement in 2010 and regal wedding the following year, the pair have gone on to have three beautiful children together.

Throughout their years together, the couple has spoken to the press about one another numerous times. And while they're not big on PDA — royal protocol and all that — they have said some seriously sweet things about one another.

Kensington Palace is usually a pretty busy place on Valentine's Day. Conflicting schedules, charitable engagements, and three young children leave little time for traditional V-Day celebrations, but a look back on Prince William's comments his princess show that the love it still very much alive.

On How They Met Handout/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William said a lot of cute things during the couple's engagement interview with The Telegraph. Not least of which was his memory of how they got started as a couple. We obviously met at university, at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time.

On Her Sense Of Humor Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images In the same interview, Prince William talked about what drew him to Middleton. Shockingly, it wasn't her gorgeous head of hair. "She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and then things happened," he said. "Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humor about things, we're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."

On Trying To Impress Her WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back when he was still wooing her, Prince William said that he would cook for Middleton. When it didn't work out for him, she was quick to jump in and help. Another reason he was glad to have her around. He once said, "When I was trying to impress Kate I was trying to cook these amazing fancy dinners and what would happen was I would burn something, something would overspill, something would catch on fire and she would be sitting in the background just trying to help, and basically taking control of the whole situation, so I was quite glad she was there at the time."

On Wishing She Could've Met His Mom John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Following their wedding, Prince William told Katie Curic that he wished his mom could have met Middleton. "I think she would have loved the day and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day," he said. "I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate." To which Prince Harry added, "She would have loved Kate."