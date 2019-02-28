There's so much we know about the royal family, and in particular, the royal kids. Everything they do is adorable, from their after-school snacks to extracurriculars of choice (Prince George in ballet class forever). But now, Kate Middleton just revealed that Princess Charlotte has a couple nicknames she goes by, and one is really, really adorable.

This past Wednesday, Prince William and Middleton were seen at an event in North Ireland, where they were introduced to Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann and her 4-year-old son Bertie, as PopSugar reported. It was during their few moments together at Windsor Park Stadium that Laura handed Duchess Kate a bouquet of flowers, and the royal mom of three subsequently asked her how young her son was. It was after that, Good To Know reported, Middleton replied: "Oh! He's the same age as Lottie," casually giving away Princess Charlotte's almost-too-cute-for-words nickname, which is just a play on the last few letters of her given name.

However, it's not the first time a pet name of Princess Charlotte's has made headlines. Last year, Town & Country reported that an onlooker in a grocery store overheard Kate call her daughter "Poppet," which is actually a very old-fashioned term that's akin to the modern version of "sweetie" or something of the like.

It's also not the first time in recent history that we've found out something super sweet about the youngest princess in the family. In fact, just a few months ago, Middleton revealed that Charlotte was a fan of horseback riding, following in the footsteps (trots?) of her grandmother, the Queen, Harper's Bazaar reported.

During another appearance, according to The Mirror, Paralympic Equestrian Natasha Baker said the Duchess of Cambridge told her "Charlotte is really enjoying her riding" and the young royal has a "passion about horses."

However, among all the sweet moments is the fact that, in some ways, Middleton is still a mom like any other, with kids like any other.

Back in 2017, while giving a speech at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Middleton explained that she sometimes struggles to be with the challenge of motherhood, as HELLO! reported. "Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not," she said, as the magazine reported.

In the end, despite having privilege that most of us could never even fathom, Duchess Kate, and the rest of her family, are still people like anyone else, and still have the same challenges as anyone else, no matter how private or glossed over they remain. This isn't to be critical, it's just to keep in mind that even the most perfect people aren't always, well, perfect.

But if there's anything Kate Middleton is getting right, it's her humility. She's never shy about being straightforward about the realities of parenthood, and the super sweet moments that make all the challenging ones worth it. It's so nice to watch the family evolve, from cute nicknames like Lottie to honest struggles, to favorite activities and back again. No wonder they're one of the world's favorite fams.