In a festive turn of events, Princess Charlotte and Prince George made their Christmas walk debut on Wednesday, delighting the large crowd that convened to celebrate with the royal family. Not only did the kids collect gifts and flowers from their supporters, but Princess Charlotte even gave one lucky bystander a hug.

If you're not already familiar, the annual Christmas walk is one of the few times during the year when all members of the royal family get together for holiday services at St Mary Magdalene in Norfolk,, according to Town & Country. The family makes the short walk from Sandringham House to the church every year, with large swarms of people gathering to wish the royals a merry christmas.

The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge's kids haven't attended in the past, but this year Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 6, are decidedly old enough to attend the festivities. Prince Louis, who is only 1, is presumably too young to join in on the fun.

Speaking of fun, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were given little gifts and flowers as they made the short journey from Sandringham to church. Princess Charlotte even scored a hot pink, blow-up flamingo, and she adorably gave a hug to one of the well-wishers. And Middleton, who always encourages her kids to be polite, reportedly told Princess Charlotte to personally thank the crowd, as attendee and royal expert Daniel Chapman noted on Twitter.

As for the outfits, Princess Charlotte donned an beautiful green coat from Amaia's Razorbil, as Hello! magazine noted, while Prince George looked like a dashing gent in his blue blazer and sweater.

Of course, noticeably missing from the festivities were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But since Markle just gave birth to Archie in May, it makes sense they decided to opt for a private vacation to Canada instead. All I can say is, I can't wait until the day when the whole crew of cousins are old enough to participate.

Before I get too ahead of myself, however, let's rewind to when Prince Harry and Prince William first attended the walk. "Prince William first walked on Christmas in 1987 when he was 5 years old, with his brother Prince Harry making his debut the following year, at age 4," according to Town & Country.

So although Prince Louis and Archie have a ways to go for the walk, fans can enjoy seeing Princess Charlotte and Prince George participating in the meantime.