One of the most popular fictional creatures out there has one very regal fan. That fact became clear a few days ago when Princess Charlotte’s backpack accessory was on full display when she made her way into school and, in turn, revealed she’s really just like every other kid who loves sparkles and, yup, unicorns. What's more, Princess Charlotte's fondness for the mythical creature on her backpack was backed up by her dad, Prince William, during a recent royal outing.

Last week, as Princess Charlotte and Prince George made their way way into Thomas's Battersea Day School in London, mom Kate Middleton could be seen carrying her daughter's accessorized backpack, according to The Sun. And in photos from the royal kids' first day of school, you can see that Princess Charlotte’s backpack carried a small keyring hooked onto it with a pink, sequined unicorn head.

And on Monday during a visit to Harcombe House, a firefighter’s charity organization in Devon, Prince William revealed that his daughter, like so many kids her age, is obsessed with unicorns. During the meeting, according to Hello! Magazine, Prince William admired artwork being made of a unicorn horn during an art therapy session and reportedly commented: "My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Princess Charlotte’s been spotted with a unicorn in tow. In July, for instance, she carried a unicorn wristlet purse to a charity polo match her uncle, Prince Harry, was playing in, according to People. In a photo she posed holding the unicorn purse alongside her brothers and father.

As for starting school, The Daily Express reported that the sparkly keychain trinket may have served another purpose as a reminder of home to help calm Princess Charlotte’s nerves. Starting school is, after all, a very big deal, and this is her first year in the British equivalent of kindergarten. She previously she spent a year-and-a-half attending Willcocks Nursery School, according to The Mirror.

From the sound of things, though, it seems that she will feel right at home quickly. At Willcocks, in fact, she reportedly earned the nickname Warrior Princess due to her spirit, according to Vanity Fair. "The other nickname that she had when she was at Willcocks Nursery, which was up until just before the summer, was Warrior Princess. I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her. Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality," royal commentator Katie Nicholls told Entertainment Tonight.

On Princess Charlotte's first day of school, she could be seen alongside her mom, hiding behind her skirt, and then adorably playing with her ponytail as those first day nerves subsided. So we again see yet again that the royal children really are a great deal like everyone else, first day of school jitters, favorite creatures, cute backpack accessories, and all.