On May 2, the royal family celebrated the fifth birthday of their little princess and days later I'm still swooning over the beautiful photos they released for the occasion. Not only were the new pictures taken by Kate Middleton, but Princess Charlotte's birthday photos also included a very sweet and stylish nod to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the adorable new photos, taken back in April, Princess Charlotte can be seen wearing a ruffled, black and white houndstooth dress from Zara with gray tights and black leather shoes. The queen, as The Daily Express reported, is known for her love of houndstooth, wearing it often to public appearances. Other royals, such as the late Princess Diana, Middleton, and Zara Tindall have also been known to dress in houndstooth. And at just 5 years old, Princess Charlotte looks like quite the royal in the popular pattern.

Kensington Palace shared two photos of Princess Charlotte in the dress to the family's official Instagram page and fans were quick to point out her resemblance to Queen Elizabeth. "She looks like the queen," one person wrote. "I predict that this beautifully made young lady will be a force to be reckoned with some day!" said another.

Queen Elizabeth has rocked houndstooth many times throughout the years, but most notably when she wore a dress with the print to church last January and a dress coat she wore to turkey in 1971.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Popperfoto/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte was all dressed up to help her family do some outreach in their community during the coronavirus lockdown. "The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area," Kensington Palace captioned the birthday photos.

Aside from some outreach, the royal family has been primarily laying low amid the outbreak. As you may recall, Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus back in March and spent a week in self-isolation for mild symptoms; he has since recovered. Senior royals are working from home as much as possible, according to Town & Country, and Middleton and Prince William have made supporting essential workers their top priority by backing the new platform Our Frontline, a mental health resource for those on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Princess Charlotte's birthday celebrations were likely a bit more low-key this year, but Middleton's photos of her daughter and the sweet nod to the queen were a delightful treat — as always.