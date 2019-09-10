Back to school season comes with lots of treats for fans of the royal family, including sweet first day photos and info on what the little princes and princesses will be studying. And, sometimes, the world learns of a more behind-the-scenes tidbit, such as Princess Charlotte's nickname she had at nursery school that she'll hopefully carry on at her new school with big bro Prince George. It is fresh and feisty and encompasses all that fans know the little royal.

Princess Charlotte recently started at Thomas's Battersea School in London with 6-year-old Prince George, having the first day last week. Speaking about the special occasion, royal reporter Katie Nicholl shared with Entertainment Tonight that on the schoolyard of Willcocks preschool, Charlotte was reportedly called "Warrior Princess."

“The other nickname that she had when she was at Willcocks Nursery, which was up until just before the summer, was Warrior Princess," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm wondering if that might be a nickname that will stick with her. Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously she is a Princess, but she's quite a tomboy. She loves climbing trees and she's very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality."

Back in March, Kate Middleton let slip another of Princess Charlotte's nicknames, as Vanity Fair reported. At an event, she was overheard describing a child as the “same age as Lottie," — another seriously adorable nickname, am I right? While Middleton didn't share the backstory for Lottie, Princess Charlotte reportedly gained her Xena-esque nursery school nickname because of "her love of the outdoors and her feisty and outgoing character."

As far as childhood nicknames go, I'd say Princess Charlotte got pretty lucky. Ahem, I was running around the playground going by "Butter Butt," after a particularly messy class picnic. So, yeah, Warrior Princess is pretty great.

But along with the name Warrior Princess, she and Prince George will also go by something different than what most people are used to calling them. According to Harper's Bazaar, Princess Charlotte will be known as Charlotte Cambridge at Thomas's Battersea — a shortened version of her official title Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge — and Prince George will go by George Cambridge.

The royal family's official last name is technically Mountbatten-Windsor, according to Harper's Bazaar, the product of a combination of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s surnames. But it is common for royals in school with titles to use a shortened version of their official title. While they were in school, Prince William and Prince Harry both used Wales as their surname, because their father is the Prince of Wales, according to People. As for baby Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child, he will be able to use Mountbatten-Windsor because he was not given a royal title at birth. The whole who does and who doesn't explanation of royal titles is a bit complicated, but suffice it to say that Archie isn't a prince so he can use his last name in peace.

Only time will tell if Princess Charlotte's Warrior Princess status lives on through her time at Thomas's Battersea, but here's hoping it does. The world needs more feisty girls.