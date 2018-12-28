Learning about the Duke of Cambridge's life as a young boy is full of cute surprises. Case in point: Princess Diana's nickname for Prince William was "Willy the Wombat," which is too adorable for words.

Now that Prince William is a dad to three precious kiddos, most of the public's attention is focused on his parenting life. From the Duke of Cambridge's parenting style to sweet details about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, it's easy to forget the 36-year-old was a kid once upon a time. But as far away as Prince William's childhood might seem, it wasn't too long ago.

A sweet detail about Prince William's boyhood resurfaced Thursday, regarding a sweet anecdote involving his late mom, Princess Diana. Apparently, Princess Diana called the Duke of Cambridge Willy the Wombat after the two visited a zoo in Australia together. Princess Diana got the idea because Prince William seemed infatuated with the sweet creatures, according to Yahoo Finance.

Prince William, however, recalls the story a bit differently. When asked about the unique moniker, he explained during a 2007 interview, according to the website Best Life: "When [Prince Harry and I] went to Australia with our parents, And the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal. So I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat. Or maybe I do.”

Is it just me, or is this anecdote making anyone else teary-eyed? I can't put my finger on it, but there's something emotional about this nickname due to the Princess Diana connection. It's also heartwarming to think of Prince William as a young lad.

On a less sentimental note, the Duke of Cambridge supposedly earned the nickname "Billy Basher" in grade school because he was rough with the other kids. Making matters worse? He allegedly said things like, “My daddy can beat up your daddy…my daddy’s the Prince of Wales," according to People. Tsk-tsk if that's true.

Princess Diana, however, supposedly didn't tolerate his bad boy behavior for too long. She allegedly told him, according to The Inquisitr: “Future King of England or not, I will not hesitate to put your kingly bum in timeout!”

As for Prince William's nickname these days, he kiddos supposedly call him "Pops." The cute detail came to light after a supporter had a conversation with Kate Middleton at a November 2018 football match.

"Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’" the person shared, according to People.

Although I never pegged Prince William for a "Pops" guy, I suppose it fits. He seems like the type of dad who can roll with anything.

As for the Duchess of Cambridge? She supposedly refers to Prince William as "babe."

Australian TV presenter and landscaper Charie Albone dished on the sweet detail after he got the chance to meet the couple in May 2016 at a local flower show.

"I got to meet Prince Will and Prince Harry. Prince William was quite funny actually," he said, according to Grazia Daily UK. "He came up and said: 'What [flower] is this one?' and I replied: 'That's a Buxus.' Princess Catherine just turned to him and said, 'Babe, we've got those. We've got loads of those."'

See? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are just like any other couple out there.

Out of all of Prince William's nicknames, I definitely like Willy the Wombat the best. Not only does it have sentimental value, but it's silly and sweet. Here's to hoping the Duke of Cambridge brings the moniker out of retirement.

