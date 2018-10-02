Now that it's October, it's not Halloween that has people across the pond excited, it's Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Ahead of the big day on Oct. 12, British nonprofit Royal Collection Trust has just released the couple's official royal china pattern, a frequent purchase among serious royal watchers. But Eugenie and Jack's royal china has a tiny difference from Harry and Meghan’s, and this could actually mean a ton.

According to People, the release of china at the time of a Windsor family wedding, which has become a tradition, reveals details about how the couple-to-be fit into the royal hierarchy. When Harry and Meghan were married at Windsor Castle this spring — the same lovely place where Eugenie, 28, will marry longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, 32, as Elle reported — they too had a dish set created to commemorate the occasion. But Harry and Meghan's china pattern made more sense to the casual observer, as Marie Claire detailed: The pretty pale blue design featuring white and gold accents included the letters "H" and "M" intertwined in the center.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack's china has only a giant "E" for Eugenie at the center, with no visible "J" for Jack anywhere that you easily can see. Uh...?

According to the UK's Daily Telegraph, you can actually confirm that Brooksbank is part of his own wedding if you carefully look for an intertwined monogram on the side of the set's teacup, while on the bottom of the collection's tankard it says, "Celebrating the marriage of Princess Eugenie of York & Mr. Jack Brooksbank."

Hey, at least he is featured somewhere, right?

The reason for the royal diss is not actually personal, as the Express explained: The tradition is to put a coronet (a cute little mini-crown) above each royal's name. Since Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were both commoners marrying male princes, the paper explained, tradition allowed them to be be given coronets above their initials. Middleton and Markle both received titles, as well. Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge and Markle is the Duchess of Sussex.

Unfortunately, as the paper clarified, because Brooksbank is a man marrying a female member of the royal family, he's not allowed a royal coronet. In a separate article about the royals, People noted that the china's release confirms that Brooksbank will not receive a title, although Princess Eugenie may choose to retain the designation "Her Royal Highness."

I guess I get it, although it still seems like a couple more "J's" could have been sprinkled in, minus the little gold crown symbol. At least the pattern has some nice customization for the couple, People noted: Garlands of ivy rope around the china in a nod to Eugenie and Brooksbank's pad, Ivy Cottage, on the grounds of London's Kensington Palace. The set also contains the white rose of York, which signifies Eugenie as a Duchess of the York line through her dad, Prince Andrew, People added.

And while the princess and her fiancé are hopefully focused on all the excitement surrounding the day, another People story noted that Meghan and Harry and Kate and William received monograms approved by the palace featuring fancy curving calligraphy and fleur-de-lis. (Talk about #couplegoals, having a professionally-designed joint monogram!)

Meanwhile, as Town & Country explained, these issues are not as simple as they seem because the public will be footing some of the bill for the wedding, in spite of the fact that Eugenie and older sister Beatrice don't promote the crown officially but are private individuals, with jobs like anyone else.

This is all too complicated for an American, so let's focus on wishing the happy couple fantastic weather and the best of luck. Eugenie seems pretty clever, and no doubt she will figure out the balance of being a modern royal, with her own life and Instagram account.