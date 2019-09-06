Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last year, people have been dying to know when they're going to start a family. Rest assured, it will happen, eventually. In a new interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra reveals kids are definitely in her and Nick Jonas' future which could not be any more exciting. Jonas Brothers fans, try not to freak out.

The Jonas Brothers are well on their way to becoming Jonas fathers. Oldest brother Kevin Jonas is the father to two adorable daughters — Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2 — with his wife, Danielle. Which means that his younger brothers, Joe and Nick Jonas shouldn't be too far behind him, especially since they both got married to their wives so recently. The brothers are currently on a nationwide tour for their new album and highly celebrated reunion, and they really don't show any sign of slowing down any time soon.

But when they do find the time to stop and slow down, it's possible that kids will be in their future — more specifically, Nick's future. In a new interview with Vogue India, Chopra expressed her desire to start a family, which means that kids are more than likely in her and Nick's future. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said.

And as long as she's with Nick, she's content. "For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I'm happy," she added.

But it's just a little unclear if either of those things are at the top of her to do list or closer to the bottom. The couple got married 10 months ago in December 2018 and seem to be enjoying as much time as they can together. Her Instagram account is filled with moments of them dressed up and attending events to them dressed down and relaxing on vacation. They're clearly still in their honeymoon phase and seem to be enjoying each other's company so much. So, people should let them do this. They're going to have kids when they want to have kids, and will make that happen whenever they're ready.

But starting a family doesn't seem to just be on Chopra's to-do list — it also sounds like it's on Nick's list, too. In April, Nick bluntly told E! News that his current career is motivated by the legacy he will leave his future kids. "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future, and building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future," he said.

As if this weren't enough confirmation, Nick said in a December 2018 Spotify interview that he has high hopes for his future. "I definitely want to be a father someday," he said, according to Us Weekly. "I think that's a real dream."

People shouldn't just take their word for it — there is photographic evidence that the couple is excellent with kids. Chopra's Instagram account has tons of images of her hanging out with her nieces and playing with her friends babies where she looks like such a natural.

Bottom line — Chopra and Nick both want kids at some point in the future, whenever they're ready to have them. And that is some fantastic news.