Professors can have life-changing effects on their students. Some inspire greatness, others offer great career advice, and a few just might babysit in a pinch, like this Atlanta-based college professor who taught class while carrying her student's baby. The inspiring teacher stepped up after her student find a babysitter, and it's an incredible example of parents supporting one another.

On Sept. 19, college professor Ramata Cisse went above and beyond to help one of her students who couldn't find a sitter for their child, according to Because of Them We Can. Cisse taught her entire 3-hour Anatomy and Physiology 1 at Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Georgia with a baby strapped to her back.

“It made me very happy, very thrilled to be able to use my back (which was available) in order to give her the ability to study," she told the outlet about her experience. "I didn’t want her to worry about the baby, I wanted her to forget for a few seconds so she could concentrate on the class."

She continued, "I felt as if she is a very ambitious student and I feel like she just needed the right conditions. She just needed a little push, a little help and I felt like with that little help, she could make it easily."

So well-said! Every person can thrive with a little support.

The photo, which has now been shared over 11,000 times, was first posted bay Cisse's daughter, Anna. Her post read, "My mom is my role model. her student couldn’t find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him.

She added, "I’m so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children."

As if Cisse isn't amazing enough, she's also raising money for Gourma Himi, a non-profit organization that helps children in Mali. It's a cause that's close to her heart, as she revealed on her GoFundMe page: "I believe education is a right for every child and not a privilege for few."

Circling back to Anna's snap, it has garnered lots of praise from moms and students alike, with one student writing: "No, lie your mom is my Anatomy professor and this just happened on Thursday in our class. She’s probably one of the best professors I’ve had! Dr. Cisse is the Goat." And by G.O.A.T, they mean "greatest of all time."

Another user pointed out that this isn't the first time a professor stepped up, writing: "It’s crazy because I have an African teacher at FSU, that comforted and held a student’s child while she took an exam and it just really warmed my heart to see pure moments like that."

It's possible the commenter is referring to a moment In March 2019, when a student at Morehouse college said he couldn't find a sitter for his 5-month-old-daughter, so he ended up taking the baby to his Algebra class, according to TIME. When the student's professor, Nathan Alexander, saw that he was struggling, he offered to hold the baby so the student could take notes. The child quickly fell asleep to which the professor quipped, "My lecture must be getting boring.”

College is hard, but not being able to find childcare while going to school is even harder. Thankfully, however, there are teachers like Cisse out there who are willing to help. Cheers to these teachers who step in when it counts the most.