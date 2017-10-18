Pumpkin Butts Are The Adorable Halloween Trend You Never Knew You Needed

I think all parents can agree that baby butts are just the cutest. After all, who here hasn't taken a photo of their tiny one's tush while they were belly-down on the changing table? Or, maybe painted their baby's butts into the shape of a fruit during the holidays? OK, that's not a thing I've done, but parents across the globe are doing just that this October, making pumpkin butts the most adorable Halloween trend. Honestly, though, I don't know how to feel about it.

According to BuzzFeed, parents have started to celebrate Halloween early by painting pumpkins on their kid's bottoms and posting the finished product on Instagram and Pinterest with the hashtag, #pumpkinbutt. Scores of moms and dads are sharing images of their little babes with orange bottoms — some surrounded by actual pumpkins, and others just chilling on blankets. Most social media users have fallen absolutely in love with these pumpkin butts, calling the trend "the cutest thing ever" or "cuteness overload," according to BuzzFeed.

The pumpkin butt trend is not new, though. A quick search of the hashtag #pumpkinbutt on social media will yield posts from Halloweens past. Apparently, as BuzzFeed had pointed out, painting your baby's butt to look like a seasonal orange fruit is something parents have been doing for years.

Of course, not everyone is on board with the Pumpkin Butt train. Some people — parents and non-parents alike — think painting a pumpkin on your baby's bottom is rude to them. Blogger Gina Fenton of Extreme Mom wrote about her distaste for the trend on the site Sammiches & Psych Meds. Although "baby bottoms are adorable," Fenton wrote, "it's not cute" to keep a little one restrained so a parent could "festively decorate their privates with paint." She continued,

Babies are not chalk boards or blank canvases, for God’s sake. We just don’t paint our offspring for our own selfish entertainment.

Never mind, Fenton added, that these babies will grow up to be "a child with emotions who's capable of independent thought and will more than likely resent the hell out of the artist." And this is something she understands first-hand. Fenton, who has taken photos of her bare-bottom tots, wrote,

My four kids (ages 13 – 20) remain horrified to this day when they view the changing table photos. And I do mean HORRIFIED. I can’t even begin to imagine how they’d feel had I painted pumpkins or Easter eggs on their butts and posted them on the Internet.

I can't say I disagree with Fenton. I, too, find baby tushes oh-so-cute. But there is something unsettling about using your baby's butt as a canvas. I can't get a shirt on my toddler son without him squirming. So I can't imagine what he would've done if I broke out my brushes and acrylics when he was a tinier tot.

It's not to say that the pumpkin butt trend isn't adorable. Again, baby tushes are the cutest. But I am not sure if the quick snapshot to post on social media is worth all the effort that goes into it — or the possibility of embarrassing your kid in the future.

If you're not into painting a pumpkin on your kid's tush, don't worry. You could still take part with some creative thinking. You could always put your baby in pumpkin pants, carve out a pair of pumpkin shorts, or just put a tiny pumpkin in front of their butt. The options are limitless (OK, not that limitless, but you get the point.)

Either way, whether or not you're for the pumpkin butt trend, there's no denying one fact: Halloween is the best holiday ever.

