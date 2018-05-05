Out of all the Duggar children so far, Jinger has earned a reputation for being the most "free-thinking" of them all. She was the first of Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters to move away from the "family compound" in Tontitown, Arkansas — after marrying pro-soccer-player-turned-pastor boyfriend, Jeremy Vuolo — on a permanent basis, after all. Not long after her departure, Jinger started wearing pants (a big no-no, as far as the Duggar female dress code is concerned,) apparently because her husband thinks they're just fine. And plenty of fans have speculated the newlyweds used contraception during their first year of married bliss — something else that is taboo for Michelle and Jim Bob. However, not all of Jinger's husband's teachings are in contrast to the Duggars'. In reality, quotes from Jeremy Vuolo's sermons show he's more liberal than his in-laws, but not much.

Let's get started, shall we? In the video, below, Vuolo makes some intelligent and compassionate arguments against harshly judging others, as In Touch Weekly reported. "Yes we are to judge righteously. Yes, we are even to judge those within the church. And yes, we are to judge people's character and conduct," Vuolo preaches in the video. He continues:

We are not to do so harshly, laying down the law, as if we too never walked in the passions of the flesh. As if we too never struggled with the same sins that we see our brothers or sisters struggling with.

Grace Community Church on YouTube

Which is great and all, except if you peruse some of his other sermons, you'll see he seems to directly contradict himself. Like when he basically said that ...

The Existence Of Transgender Children Is A Sign Of Bad Parenting

GCClaredo on YouTube

Like his in-laws, Vuolo seems to believe that the existence of transgender individuals is a result of bad parenting — or rather, that the concept of being transgender doesn't exist in the first place. *Eye roll* Yes, really. Vuolo was speaking in reference to a realty TV web series about a family with a transgender daughter. And Jeremy let his feelings on the matter be heard loud and clear. "Well that’s a sign of — the child is ruling," Vuolo says during the sermon. He continues:

The parents have no discipline over the child and no instruction over what’s right and wrong. Just, 'Whatever you feel, you do.' And now you got a child who’s barely come to cognitive understanding of the world determining that how they were created is wrong and they’re going to redo that. And we see that all over the place.

Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, has infamously ranted on Twitter about Jazz Jennings, the transgender teen star of TLC's I Am Jazz. And in the past, Michelle Duggar recorded robo calls that campaigned against civil rights for transgender individuals, HuffPost reported.

Catholicism Is A Pagan Religion

GCClaredo on YouTube

As The Hollywood Gossip reported, Vuolo has some pretty strong opinions about fellow Christians — and specifically about Catholicism. "I just want to say this, kind of as an aside for us here in Laredo," he said during a May, 2017 sermon. "There are spiritual strongholds in our world today, aren't there? "Just as Paul and Silas encountered the demonic in Phillippi, so we encounter that here in Laredo. In this city we have the pagan religion of Catholicism gripping the souls of the majority." Uhhh, what? Did he really just claim that Catholicism is demonic and a pagan religion in one, fell swoop? Sorry, but I literally can't even.

Women Wearing Pants Is A-OK

Vuolo revealed his thoughts on dressing modestly during a Dec. 18 sermon at Grace Community Church, Inquisitr reported. And unlike his in-laws, the pastor at Grace Community Church feels that women wearing pants is just fine. “It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers,” Jeremy said. “But it is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse. He later went on to say:

Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts.

Homosexuality Is False Love

GCClaredo on YouTube

As The Stir reported, Vuolo has some pretty small-minded views about same-sex relationships. And honestly, it seems as if he's about as homophobic as he is transphobic. "All you have to do is look at the sexual revolution pressuring them, and they cave in to a worldview that rejects God's truth and embraces popular opinion," Vuolo said during an October, 2017 sermon, according to the publication. "Do you want to see the gun? Do you want to see the threatening of being burned alive?" He continued:

Look at the revolution of popular thought. Look at the postmodernism of today's culture. Look at the sexual revolution. Look at the false idea of tolerance. Look at the false definition of love.

So yeah. Although Jeremy Vuolo might be considered "liberal" when compared to Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, he's definitely not liberal by the actual definition of the word. I'm glad that Vuolo is open-minded about women wearing pants — and that he may be okay with the use of birth control, according to In Touch Weekly. But in the big scheme of things, these are minor details. Because spreading hate for fellow Christians, the transgender community, and same-sex love definitely out-shadows any level-headedness Vuolo has about the personal freedom of women.