When mothers recall their pregnancies, it's not often their memories involve winning an Emmy during those nine months. But when Rachel Bloom looks back to share her tale, she'll be able to tell her children about the night she won a coveted award and announced that she was pregnant. Yep, it's true — after winning an award for best original music and lyrics on Saturday night, Rachel Bloom revealed she's pregnant with her first child.

The 32-year-old talented star shared the exciting news that she's already three months into her first pregnancy while she was reveling in her 2019 Creative Arts Emmys award backstage, according to E! News. "I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f***ing cool," she reportedly said backstage.

She dropped the major news while also joking that her real baby was her newly-won Emmy, which she received alongside Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song, "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal," which appeared in her CW show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

"WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I’m pregnant," Bloom also posted on Instagram alongside a boomerang of the dream team with their awards.

Side note: Did you guys notice Bloom might have revealed the sex of her baby? It sounds like the actor is having a girl.

Bloom also slipped in a joke during her announcement saying, according to People: "I have a tour right now called, 'What Am I Going To Do with My Life Now?' because the question I get asked is, what are you going to do with your life now?" She added that she hopes to "write more Emmy-winning songs" as well, according to Us Weekly.

Speaking of Bloom's accomplishments, she has been nominated for six Emmys throughout her career, five of which were for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but this is the first time she has actually won the award. Bloom and her team beat out other nominees from impressive shows, including Documentary Now and Saturday Night Live.

The Emmy-award winner and expectant mother discussed the series finale for her show back in March with Variety, saying that while the four seasons have explored a variety of musical genres, she did not plan on exploring the main character of the show Rebecca Bunch's own style, which remained "a beautiful mystery."

The show finally came to an end on April 5, with a two-hour block that included a finale episode followed by a concert special that was taped live and featured the show's most popular musical numbers. Bloom told Variety that the final season of the show was originally meant to be only 13 episodes, but when she heard from the network that it wanted five additional episodes, the show's team decided to dedicate one hour to the concert special.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the time, Bloom hinted that the main character of the show will make a "life-changing decision about her future." Now, Bloom herself is experiencing something similar.

Bloom will welcome her first child with husband Dan Gregor, a writer and producer who has written for various shows including Bloom's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother, according to the Chicago Tribune. The two have been married since 2015, but first began dating around 2009. Congrats to the expectant parents!