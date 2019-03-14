Rachel Platten Asked Fans About Postpartum Hair Loss, & They Didn't Hold Back

For many women, one of the pleasant side effects of pregnancy is having a full, luxurious head of hair. The downside to this is what happens a few months after giving birth. Because I'm willing most people have heard about postpartum hair loss. However, nothing quite prepares you for having handfuls of hair come out while in the shower. Someone should really give new moms an honest heads-up, right? Well, Rachel Platten asked fans about postpartum hair loss, and they didn't hold back.

In case you missed the big news, the "Fight Song" singer recently welcomed her first child with husband Kevin Lazan. Platten gave birth to a baby girl named Violet Skye on Jan. 26, Us Weekly reported. Since then, the new mom has shared many posts about her daughter, motherhood, and her postpartum body via Instagram. On Wednesday, March 13, Platten shared a photo of her new 'do, along with an important question for her followers. "Thank you to the sweetest ever @justinanderson & #dphuehouse for helping me feel a little brighter with my new blonde situation," she wrote. "Also, ladies HOW CAN I KEEP ALL THIS PREGNANT HAIR? is it true it’s some of it will fall out after a couple of months? 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😭😭😭."

Plenty of Platten's Instagram followers didn't sugarcoat anything with their comments. One fellow mom wrote, "You'll be taking a shower and you'll be convinced that you have a horrible disease because so much hair is coming out."

Another Instagram user commented, "Oh girl. Yes. It falls out. I had bald spots on my front hairline starting at like 4 months. 😭"

Yet another person chimed in with, "The 3 month mark.. sadly it'll start falling out and finding it EVERYWHERE! 😣."

Still, a few Instagram users at least tried to put Platten's mind at ease. One mom wrote, "Don’t stress. Sounds like it’s different for everyone. Three pregnancies and I never saw a significant hair loss. I did have, and have had since, fine baby hair growth around the hair line after I started having kids (but you can smooth those down.)"

Another person commented, "My son is 3 months old and I’m losing so much hair. It’s not like I have any bald spots, thankfully, it seems to just fall out from all over my head. Luckily, I had a lot to begin with (prepregnancy). The weird thing is you end up with these weird bangs/flyaways all around your face 😅."

"During pregnancy, hormones change and hair follicles stay in the growth phase for longer through all of pregnancy," OB-GYN Dr. Holly Mehr told People. "So a lot of women who are pregnant notice that their hair isn't falling out as much as it used it. Then, you have the price to pay. All good things come to an end, and most women notice all that hair falls out after they've given birth."

According to BabyCenter, it's actually the higher estrogen level in a pregnant woman that lengthens the growing stage. Within five months after giving birth — due to the sharply decreased estrogen level — it's a pretty high likelihood that new moms will notice more hair falling. The good news? Your hair is typically back to normal by your baby's first birthday. (Whew!)

My fourth child recently turned 2 months old, and I'm already dreading the hair shedding that's coming my way. Granted, I never ended up with bald spots after having my previous three children. But dealing with all of my awesome pregnancy hair falling out – clogging my shower drain, filling up my hairbrush, and showing up literally everywhere —is a huge bummer. But hey, at least Rachel Platten got an honest heads-up.