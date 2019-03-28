Being a mom in the digital age is tricky. On one hand you can't help but share dozens of pics on social media, showing off the cuteness of your new brood. On the other, you know that the internet can be dangerous and wonder what the consequences could be. One celeb is having the same problem. Rachel Platten gets honest about posting photos of her daughter online.

While the "Fight Song," crooner might be used to the limelight, she's not sure how her daughter will feel once she gets older. She took to Instagram to share her feelings:

"Felt cute, might delete. for real tho. ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨in all seriousness, some of you guys have noticed i took most of violets pictures off of Instagram. I honestly can’t figure out how to navigate sharing her with the world. I’m a “public figure” 🙄- and as you guys know I’m a very open person."

And that's totally true. Platten is known for sharing the good and the bad with her fans.

"I choose to share so much of my life because it makes me feel good to be vulnerable and normalize things other people maybe don’t talk about as freely. But who knows how violet will feel and be. She might be a very private person and hate the spotlight. Or she might LOVE it and wanna be super out there too."

And, sure enough, if you scroll through her Instagram photos, you can see that there isn't much left of baby Violet. Platten continued:

Without knowing who she is yet, it feels wrong and confusing to choose to share her baby pictures with millions of people without her consent. BUT at the same time, she’s my WORLD. The thing I’m most proud of and it’s hard to try to share my life but not include the thing I’m MOST excited about.

It's understandable that Platten would want to show off her little one. Many moms feel the same way. So it can be a difficult balance to figure out what to do.

Platten even went so far as to ask advice on how to tackle the difficult subject of posting images of your children online.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of dangers when it comes to posting photos of your child online. They could be bullied at school for the photos, or the images could be used in child pornography, according to Mashable. The internet is a sick place sometimes.

Experts believe that children should have the chance to build their own digital footprint, Stacey Steinberg, a legal skills professor at the University of Florida told NPR.

In fact, some parents now go so far as to ask their children permission before posting. One mom found things out the hard way when he son asked that she not post a specific photo online for all to see.

"We're big proponents of bodily autonomy and not forcing him to hug or kiss people unless he wants to, but it never occurred to me that I should ask his permission to post photos of him online," Katlyn Burbidge, a mom of two in Wakefield, Massachusetts told NPR. "Now when I post photos of him on Facebook, I show him the photo and get his okay. I get to approve tags and photos of myself I want posted — why not my child?"

Plus, kids who've had all of their early experiences posted on social media are now growing up — and they're not always liking what they're finding about themselves online. Sonia Bokhari, a 14-year-old, wrote an essay for Fast Company, for instance, in which she noted that she quit social media because of what family members posted of her as she was growing up.

Will Platten post more picks in the future? It's hard to tell, but she might ask Violet for her permission. After all, photos live on the internet indefinitely.