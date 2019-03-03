Before I had kids, I was the type of person who would sleep until noon on weekends. And during the week, I would hit snooze roughly a dozen times before finally dragging myself out of bed at the last minute. Now that I'm a mom of four? "Sleeping in" is anything past 8 a.m. Because my kids are up at the butt crack of dawn every single day. Which is exactly why I can relate when Rachel Platten says becoming a mom made her love mornings — almost.

On Saturday, March 2, the "Fight Song" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her husband, Kevin Lazan, and their 1-month-old daughter, Violet. "I never used to be a morning person. Ask any tour manager of mine ;)," Platten wrote. "But I’m learning to love how these early hours with our little family are so quiet and sweet and intimate. 💕🤱I’m also loving how Kev lets me go back to sleep after feeding so i don’t have to really commit to loving the morning." LOL. Same, girl. Same.

It seems plenty of fellow moms could relate to the whole not-having-to-commit-to-loving-the-morning bit. One Instagram user wrote, "Ah! I always loved the weekends because my husband took the baby after I nursed and let me sleep till the baby needed to nurse again. It’s so nice when they get to 4 hours."

Another person commented, "I'm in the same boat right now too. My 5 week old thinks morning should begin at 5am. Although it's a chore to get him to go back down, once he does my fiance takes over so I can get some more sleep!."

Yet another follower wrote, "Girl preach about not being a morning person 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Kev deserves husband of the year award!!!!"

I'm not quite sure about this whole "husband of the year award" business. But it is incredibly thoughtful of Platten's husband to let her sleep in because he knows just how much of a morning person she isn't. (Thankfully, my husband does the same for me on the weekends.) Because anyone who has had a 1-month-old knows; they're not particularly awesome sleepers.

It was in July that Platten announced she was expecting her first child. Then in October, she revealed she was expecting a baby girl during an appearance on Good Morning America, according to E! Online. As Us Weekly reported, Platten and Lazan welcomed their first child on Jan. 26. The singer shared the big news via Instagram a few days later with a photo of herself holding her baby girl on her chest. "Introducing Violet Skye Lazan. Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am," Platten captioned the post. "There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water)."

I love that Platten is able to recognize the beauty in these much-too-early mornings with her daughter. (This was difficult for me as a new mom — and even now with my fourth baby.) At the same time, it's refreshing that she didn't just stop at, "Oh, look at this precious moment at 5 a.m. #blessed." Nope. She went ahead and gave a shoutout to her husband for allowing her to go back the eff to sleep. Because if he didn't, I have a feeling she'd be a lot less appreciative of a wide-awake baby that early — cute or not.

Because sleep deprivation is definitely not beautiful, no matter how you spin it.