She's said and done some pretty sweet things over time, from dedicating performances to sick patients all the way to penning an entire song for first child Violet Skye while she was still expecting. But Rachel Platten's latest move may take the "cute" cake. Platten singing to her daughter is the most adorable thing. Plus, the baby headphones don't hurt.

As Scary Mommy originally reported, Platten penned her new song, "You Belong," even months before the inspirational singer would meet her new baby.

People detailed back in January Platten's joy at welcoming her first child with husband Kevin Lazan. “There is so much about this massive love that I want to share but don’t yet know how to," the singer wrote on her Instagram account, which is also where she shared honestly throughout her pregnancy, which was not always the easiest.

“For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as I fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood," Platten penned on her social media at the time.

The emotional tune, about her anticipation before the baby's birth, wondering what this precious new little soul would be like, is definitely touching enough so that you won't want to listen on a day where you need your eye makeup in place.

Otherwise, the tune is special, and now, Platten has really made me go "Aww," by sharing a clip of her singing it to her little one, now a big girl of almost four months, who is wearing mini-size noise-reducing headphones, just for safety's sake.

"Singing to my new little muse. ✨#youbelong," the singing star posted, to the delight of fans including fellow songstress Christina Perri, who posted, "i cant handle this 😭💜."

Other fans agreed that Platten singing to Violet was adorbs (I can only chime in that Violet is extraordinarily cute, even aside from how cute all babies are in general). "I'm crying omg this is so beautiful," wrote one, while another added, "I can't cope, in tears, my daughter is 1 and is my best friend."

Platten's solo for Violet isn't just fun and games at home: The songstress is kicking off a tour with the Pentatonix, as entertainment site Broadway World confirmed. All of which means the new mama is now trying to juggle a lot, and her social media proves it.

The singer had posted about having bad dreams that she might lose the baby (so totally common) and that she had been juggling feelings of worry and pride about be a working rock star/mom.

Unfortunately, she has also had to deal with the internet's famous "mom shamers" on social media.

“I’m sure the shaming is going to keep going because I’ve heard from my mom friends that it’s really normal,” the singer told the publication. “I hope that I can just respond with love and education."

Don't worry, Rach. This adorable celebrity will find a way to do what's important to her — raising Violet and singing her heart out. It'll all work out...and she won't even have to write a "Fight Song"-type anthem about it.