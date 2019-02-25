The 2019 Oscars were a big night for Rami Malek and the cast of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, and the actor kicked it all off with a pretty big and totally adorable statement. On Sunday, people absolutely lost it when Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton walked the Oscars red carpet together, making their relationship, dare I say, red carpet official.

During pre-show red carpet coverage, fans were able to get a glimpse at the super adorable co-stars (and couple) walk arm and arm together. This pretty much confirmed what everyone thought — they are, indeed, dating. In case people had some suspicions before, then hopefully this visual proof from Sunday could help settle any lingering rumors. And no one can deny that they're one stunning couple.

Both Malek and Boynton looked absolutely incredible in their complimentary purple and black outfits. And Malek looked ready to win, after all, he was up for an award for Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (and was considered the favorite to win ahead of the show on Sunday night). Needless to say, with his winning smile and sleek bowtie, Malek showed up looking to win. And it probably helped that his S.O. was by his side through it all.

So, of course, people on Twitter were freaking out about their arrival, especially since it was one of their first times publicly walking together as a couple.

Like, seriously so excited.

It's not like Malek and Boynton have been completely silent about their relationship; they've been spotted out in public a handful of times and have only had the nicest things to say about each other. After meeting on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody (Boynton plays his love interest in the film), the couple quickly hit it off and began dating one another shortly after in April 2018, according to E! News. A little less than a year later, now, the couple made it really official by walking the red carpet together.

But Malek already gave a huge indication that he and Boynton were dating after he accepted an award for acting in Bohemian Rhapsody at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Malek gave a very special shoutout to his leading lady, according to Elle Australia. Malek said in his speech: "Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love. I appreciate you so much."

And Malek made it very apparent that Boynton was his love after they walked the red carpet with each other on Sunday night. The way they were looking at each other on the red carpet said it all.

No matter if Malek won or lost the award for Best Actor at the 91st Academy Awards, he definitely won the evening with his partner on his arm, sitting by his side throughout the whole entire night. And fans of Malek's and Bohemian Rhapsody could not be any happier to see the couple looking so happy together.