The 76-year-old musician behind a famous little ditty we all know and love, "You've Got A Friend In Me," has penned and performed a new song all about social distancing. Indeed, Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman wrote a quarantine song called "Stay Away" and its lyrics are very apropos for the current climate.

Newman wrote the brand new song for Southern California radio station 89.3 KPCC about the importance of not touching your face. He also debuted it on his YouTube channel. In the song, Newman calls his lover a "Venus in sweatpants" and promises to buy them a car once this "mess" is over so they can escape. But first they need to do one important thing — stay away.

"Stay away from me, baby keep your distance please," Newman sings. "Stay away from me, words of love in times like these. I'll be with you 24 hours a day. A lot of people couldn't stand that but you can. You'll be with me 24 hours a day. What a lucky man I am."

Newman's soulful tune continues to highlight the importance of washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and keeping your distance from others. (These tips are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.)

Newman's song ends with some sage advice. "Be kind to one another, tell her you love her every day," he sings. "If you're angry about something, let it go. If the kids are frightened, tell them to not be afraid. But don't let them touch your face. Don't let them touch your face."

Randy Newman on YouTube

This song is reminiscent of his feel-good Academy Award winning song from Toy Story, "You've Got A Friend In Me" about sticking through your troubles with a friend by your side. "Stay Away," of course, has a different message.

