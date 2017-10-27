Reactions From People Preordering The iPhone X Show People's Savings Accounts Are Hurting

That sound that woke you up in the wee hours of Friday morning was the collective scream of approximately half of the population of Earth attempting to purchase Apple's newest, priciest smartphone. Some succeeded, many failed, and everyone was nearly hysterical by the end, as evidenced by these Twitter reactions from people preordering the iPhone X. At least we have the internet now, so instead of camping out on a sidewalk and stampeding into a store, they were able to take part in the feeding frenzy from the comfort of their own homes.

This also means that those not partaking in the feverish quest for the coveted gadget are free to observe it from their own homes, rather than doing a slow drive-by at the Apple Store like a creep. And, of course, there's the added benefit of sleeping in. It's not real time, but you'll feel like you're there as you read their tweets: the anticipation of waiting for the clock to strike 3:01 a.m., the frustration of the online queues, the joy of a confirmation email, and the despair of those who weren't so lucky. Also, everyone was super tired, and now a lot of them are super broke. Let's dive in!

Yup, it costs a grand. But what else can you do, switch to Samsung and learn a whole new operating system? Slum it with an iPhone 8, which came out over a month ago? That's crazy talk!

Got my 256 GB Iphone X. Had to sell my car and house but whatever. #iPhoneX — Zach Woods (@Woods51_) October 27, 2017

It's about priorities, guys. College was a long time ago, so maybe you've forgotten, but ramen is actually really good. Also, the bus is a great way to meet new people, and did you know how much they're paying for blood these days?

Whether ordering from the App Store or carriers' websites, plenty of iPhone X fans suffered from long wait times, glitches, and FOMO.

Dear Apple, if you think I'm stupid enough to pay that much for a PHONE you'd be absolutely right: #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/zFPouqYCOA — Alex (@adpm92) October 27, 2017

But it was all worth it to those who prevailed.

That is, until their rent check is due.

Me: cant believe I have to wake up at 3am to preorder the iPhone



Also me: order complete at 3:15, stays up till 4am reading #iPhoneX tweets — Charlotte Gretter (@char_char_92) October 27, 2017

But 3 o'clock in the morning? Today's going to be rough for a lot of people.

Going back to sleep after receiving your confirmation email from Apple #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/68gOV8DzZf — Sadderday Saint (@davdbenjeman) October 27, 2017

Expect some super long lines at Starbucks today. Don't even think of going there during the afternoon crash.

Managed to put the #iPhoneX in the cart, went to check out, saw the total, and cleared my cart.



Ima just buy cheesecake instead. — Bardock Obama 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) October 27, 2017

But remember, there are still a few other ways to experience joy that won't break the bank.

A live look into millions of people’s homes, trying to order the #iPhoneX right now pic.twitter.com/mK8ULrTVug — Todd (@toddc14) October 27, 2017

And if you're an impatient person, maybe this party wasn't for you.

I’ve now learned how to say “we’ve got something special in store for you” in 15+ new languages #thanksapple #iPhoneX — Thomas Taylor (@Ttaylor005) October 27, 2017

That loading screen was frustrating as hell.

I didn’t stay up till 2am for this “we’ve got something special” for you message 🙄 #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/4cTYfHW8ZO — Alalipopp (@alalipopp) October 27, 2017

But come on, did you really think it would be that easy?

It's 12:05AM and all I've accomplished is learning how to say "we'll be back" in a few different languages #iPhoneX — Allen Zak (@allenzak) October 27, 2017

At least everyone got a free language lesson out of the deal, right?

When everybody complaining about #iPhoneX pre-orders and you lucked up. pic.twitter.com/9TgpumpBXD — Hollywood (@ScottHuego) October 27, 2017

And nothing compares to the feeling you'll get on Nov. 3, when you've got your new iPhone X and everybody else has to wait until December.

Collect all these items to guarantee a #iPhoneX pre-order



🖥Supercomputer

💧Tears from a Mermaid

🎩A leprechaun hat

⚡️Zeus’s lightning bolt — Dejon😎 (@AfroLouie) October 27, 2017

It just took a little planning and a lot of luck (and a couple week's pay, maybe).

And dedication.

iPhone X begins pre-orders tomorrow.

Prices start at your left kidney for the 64GB model up to your firstborn child for the 256GB #iPhoneX — Garry (@GazTheDragon) October 26, 2017

The sacrifices we make to keep up with the latest technology, am I right?

Raise your hand if you felt like a hacker in a movie trying to type in your credit card number as fast as possible. "I need more time!"

Well the iPhone X is out, that means the iPhone 7 is cheaper, the iPhone 6 is very cheap, and I can finally afford the iPhone 4 #iPhoneX — themainman (@ballermagician1) October 27, 2017

I think they call that trickle-down economics, right?

Whatever, dude, it's only money.

Having two exams the day that the #iPhoneX pre-orders open and #StrangerThings2 comes out is so bittersweet. — Wesley Blevins (@wesleyblevins) October 27, 2017

It's cool, there's plenty of time in the day. Oh, but don't forget that Super Mario Odyssey and Call of Duty: WWII also come out on Friday, and you did already preorder your Xbox One X and Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets weeks ago, right?

People really willing to spend over a grand for a phone that will be irrelevant and cheaper next year? #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/M0W1vwlCjd — Fredrick (@freddyrobles29) October 27, 2017

Shout out to everyone feeling superior because they didn't drink the Kool-Aid.

That friend that owes you money just preordered the #iPhoneX — Mike Madanat (@Mike_Madanat) October 27, 2017

But sorry, you're still getting screwed by the iPhone X.

Where is my #iPhoneX confirmation email Apple? Ahhhhh I hate iPhone preorder days!! pic.twitter.com/VPGdH7HnE2 — Chris Evans (@Blargers) October 27, 2017

And if you think you ordered it correctly, there's still one more hurdle; make sure that you actually got a confirmation.

Oops.... somehow I ordered 2 new iPhoneX’s. What to do? 🤔 #iPhoneX #IphoneXPreOrder — Brian Fluno (@luckeydogg) October 27, 2017

But there's good news if you missed out; some people accidentally ordered two.

Actually, a lot of people did. So you might want to check back once all those oopsies get processed to see if they're back in stock. Either that, or check eBay on Nov. 4. And you thought $1,000 was too much!

